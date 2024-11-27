Mukhtar Ansari’s Wife's Flat Worth Rs 2 Crore Seized in UP Under Gangster Act

New Delhi: The Lucknow Police and district officials on Tuesday seized a flat valued at 2 Crore that belongs to Afsan Ansari, the wife of later gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari under the Gangster Act.

As per reports, the seizure was done under the order issued by the district magistrate. The incident occurred in Lucknow's Gomtinagar.

It further reported that the order for confiscation of the flat is linked to a 2020 case under the Gangster Act involving Ansari, who is accused of acquiring properties via illegal means. Furthermore, this seizure is part of a broader effort to crack down on properties associated with Ansari's alleged criminal network.

The seizure operation was led by Naib Tehsildar Shreya Mishra, along with Acting Station House Officer Amit Kumar Singh and Sub-Inspector Sunil Singh from the Ghazipur (Indiranagar) police station, according to media reports.

Furthermore, the seizure was carried out with significant public attention, including loudspeaker announcements and the sound of drums, as the officials sealed the flat and posted an official notice on its door.