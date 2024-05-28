Advertisement

Mumbai: After hospitals, schools and malls in Delhi, Mumbai's Taj hotel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport received a bomb threat via call on Monday.

"Mumbai Police control room on Monday received a call that bombs have been placed at Taj Hotel and airport in the city. Police searched the locations but nothing suspicious was found. The call originated from Uttar Pradesh and search for the caller is underway”, said Mumbai Police.

Speaking to reporters, an official confirmed that the threat call turned out to be a hoax. “An unidentified person threatened to blow up Hotel Taj and Mumbai airport claiming bombs are planted at these places, which turned out to be a hoax after police conducted a search but no suspicious object was found”, he said.

The mobile number on which the message was posted in the Mumbai Traffic Police's Whatsapp helpline number has been traced to Agra, he added.

Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and are conducting the investigation.

"Traffic Police's WhatsApp number received a message threatening to blow up Hotel Taj and the city airport with bombs planted at these places. A traffic police constable alerted the police department, following which a search was conducted, but no suspicious (object) was found," he stated further.

Lady Sri Ram College in Delhi University recently faced a hoax bomb threat via email on May 23, prompting immediate police intervention. After a thorough examination of the campus, officials confirmed no suspicious findings. This incident mirrored similar occurrences, as three luxury hotels in Bengaluru also received false bomb threats via email on the same day, leading to heightened security measures and investigations that ultimately revealed no imminent danger.

Adding to the string of false alarms, Delhi's North Block, housing the Union Home Ministry's office, received a bomb threat on May 22. However, subsequent investigations confirmed it to be another hoax.

Earlier on May 1, nearly 100 schools in Delhi, along with two in Noida and one in Lucknow, were targeted with bomb threats via email, instigating large-scale evacuations.

