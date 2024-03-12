BREAKING: Muslim League Moves Supreme Court Against Centre's CAA Move

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Muslim League on Tuesday filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking stay on the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), claimed sources.

Several organisation leaders including National General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty have signed the affidavit.

According to sources, the Muslim League leaders will hold an emergency meeting today afternoon to assess the situation in Kerala's Panakkad.

The Centre on Monday announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), five years after it was passed in Parliament.

The decision coming ahead of the Lok Sabha elections sparked furious reaction from various quarters, with Kerala and West Bengal Chief Ministers outrightly rejecting the policy in their respective states.

This is breaking news. More details to follow.

