Navi Mumbai Fire: Eight Trucks Destroyed as Massive Blaze Erupts at Turbhe Terminal

Navi-Mumbai: A massive fire broke out late Sunday night at a truck terminal in Navi Mumbai’s Turbhe area, causing a couple of explosions and leaving at least eight trucks charred, some of which were loaded with consignments, officials said on Monday.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred around 11:15 pm on Sunday.

"The blaze erupted at around 11.15 pm on Sunday at the Turbhe truck terminal. As soon as we received an alert, our local firefighting teams rushed to the scene," said fire officer U B Akre from Vashi fire station.

"There were a couple of explosions due to the presence of gas cylinders in the vicinity, which made the situation riskier," he said.

Eight fire engines, six from Vashi and two from the MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) fire brigade were deployed to douse the flames, officials said.

"Our teams worked through the night to bring the situation under control. The fire was finally contained at around 4 am on Monday. Cooling operations are still underway," Akre said.

Firefighters managed to move nearly 40 trucks parked at the terminal to safer locations during the operation, he said.