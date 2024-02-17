BREAKING | Navjot Singh Sidhu, 3 Congress MLAs Likely to Join BJP After Feb 22: Sources

English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 19:08 IST

Navjot Singh Sidhu, 3 Congress MLAs Likely to Join BJP After Feb 22: Sources

Navjot Singh Sidhu along with 3 Congress MLAs may join the BJP after Feb 22.

Digital Desk
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, 3 Congress MLAs May Join BJP
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, 3 Congress MLAs May Join BJP | Image:PTI
New Delhi: Though an official confirmation is awaited, Republic TV sources have learnt that Congress might face another setback in the coming days as Navjot Singh Sidhu is expected to leave the grand old party. As per our sources, Sidhu along with 3 Congress MLAs may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Feb 22. Sidhu is said to be upset with the party's high command as he hasn't been entrusted with any significant responsibilities, especially within the state (Punjab) unit.

The development comes at a time when there is a strong buzz about veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath, his son joining the BJP. While the father-son duo are yet to resign from the the party, Kamal Nath is said to be unhappy with what is happening with the Congress and feels that it isn't the same organisation that he had joined over four decades ago.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 18:50 IST

Whatsapp logo