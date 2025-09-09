NDA Nominee CP Radhakrishnan Elected Next Vice President Of India

New Delhi: Maharashtra Governor and NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan has been elected as the 15th Vice President of India. He secured a total of 452 votes in the vice presidential elections, held on Tuesday.

CP Radhakrishnan, who is currently serving as the Maharashtra Governor, defeated his contender B Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge and the joint candidate of the INDI Alliance, who garnered 300 votes. The winning margin was substantial, with Radhakrishnan leading by 152 votes.

The victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee marked an important moment for the ruling alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), showcasing their numerical strength in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The election saw a notable turnout, with 767 MPs casting their votes, out of which 15 were declared invalid.

CP Radhakrishnan Likely To Take Oath On September 12

The BJP veteran from Tamil Nadu, known for his soft-spoken demeanour and deep roots in the RSS ideology, is expected to take oath as the Vice President on September 12.

However, despite the outcome, the opposition showcased unity, with all 315 MPs turning up for the voting, as stated by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh. B Sudershan Reddy, the INDI Alliance’s nominee, received support from various parties, including Congress, DMK, and Left parties.

On the other hand, Radhakrishnan received backing from the BJP, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal United (JDU), Shiv Sena, and YSRCP, among others. Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP decision to support Radhakrishnan was notable, despite criticism from the Congress.

Several parties abstained from voting, including the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

The Vice Presidential election saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi casting the first vote, accompanied by Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jitendra Singh, and L Murugan. The voting process concluded at 5 pm, followed by the counting of votes.

PM Modi Congratulates Newly-Elected VP

PM Narendra Modi congratulated CP Radhakrishnan on his election as the 15th Vice President of India on Tuesday. PM Modi expressed confidence that he would be an outstanding leader who would strengthen the Constitutional values and enhance Parliamentary discourse.

The prime minister, in a post on X, said, “Congratulations to Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji on winning the 2025 Vice Presidential election. His life has always been devoted to serving society and empowering the poor and marginalised. I am confident that he will be an outstanding VP, who will strengthen our Constitutional values and enhance Parliamentary discourse.”

Several other prominent leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, praised Radhakrishnan's vast administrative experience and wisdom.

Congratulatory Messages Pour In

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated CP Radhakrishnan on his election as Vice President of India, stating that his decades of experience in public life will significantly contribute to the nation's progress. "Congratulations to Shri CP Radhakrishnan on being elected as the Vice President of India! Your decades of rich experience in public life will contribute significantly to the nation’s progress. I extend my best wishes to you for a successful and impactful tenure," she wrote on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his congratulations to Radhakrishnan, expressing confidence that his leadership and administrative knowledge will help bring out the best in India's parliamentary democracy. "I firmly believe that your sagacity as a leader who has risen from the grassroots of society and profound knowledge about administration will help us in bringing out the best in our parliamentary democracy to serve the marginalised," Shah wrote.