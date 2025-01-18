New Evidence in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Fresh CCTV Footage of Suspected Attacker Emerges from Days Before Attack

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times at his residence in the early hours of January 17; while the actor underwent a surgery at Lilawati Hospital in Bandra and is recovering now, his suspected attacker is still on the run. As Mumbai Police intensifies investigation, a fresh evidence has emerged - a CCTV footage of the suspected attacker from days before the attack.

New Evidence in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Fresh CCTV Footage of Suspected Attacker

Mumbai Police has intensified the search of the suspected attacker who stabbed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan six times at his residence. In a fresh evidence in the Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case, a new CCTV footage of the suspected attacker has emerged, from days before the attack.

The CCTV footage of the suspected attacker found by the investigative officer, is from Versova area, dated January 12. The suspect can be seen arranging footwear in the shoe rack; this video is not from Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence.

Did Suspected Attacker Change Clothes to Trick Cops?

Republic World had accessed a CCTV image of the suspected attacker who had stabbed Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai residence on Thursday. The timestamp on the footage shows the suspect fleeing after assaulting the actor with a knife. Later, the suspect was spotted wearing different clothes — a blue shirt — at Bandra railway station. See the picture below.

Mumbai Police Crime Branch Intensifies Search Op

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police have formed 20 teams to search for the accused who attacked the Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence, leaving him injured, said Mumbai Police. To ensure the early arrest of the accused, the police have started investigating people roaming around unnecessarily at night. Along with this, people whose names are already in the police records are also being called to the police stations for questioning. The police are also showing the picture of the accused captured in the CCTV footage during interrogation. Last night, the police brought more than 15 people to the police station for questioning.

