18 Kanwariyas Killed, Several Injured In Bus Collision In Jharkhand's Deoghar

Ranchi: At least 18 Kanwariyas were killed and several others injured in a road accident early Tuesday morning in Jharkhand's Deoghar district.

The incident occurred around 4:30 AM near the Jamuniya forest area under Mohanpur police station limits when a 32-seater bus carrying the devotees collided head-on with a truck laden with gas cylinders.

Deoghar MP Nishikant Dubey expressed grief over the incident, stating, "In my Lok Sabha constituency of Deoghar, during the Kanwar Yatra in the month of Shravan, 18 devotees lost their lives due to a bus and truck accident. May Baba Baidyanath Ji grant strength to their families to bear this grief."

Inspector General (Dumka Zone) Shailendra Kumar Sinha stated, "At least 18 persons were killed and many injured when a 32-seater bus carrying Kanwariyas collided with a truck transporting gas cylinders near Jamuniya forest in Mohanpur police station in Deoghar."

The district administration has been alerted and is actively involved in rescue and relief operations.

The injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals and primary health centers for urgent medical treatment.