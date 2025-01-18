RG Kar Horror: Kolkata Court to Announce Verdict in Abhaya Rape and Murder Case Today | LIVE

RG Kar Horror: Sealdah Court to Pronounce Verdict in Abhaya Rape and Murder Case Today | Image: PTI

All eyes are on the Sealdah Court which will be giving its verdict in the horrific Abhaya Rape and Murder Case that happened in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Investigation in the Saif Ali Khan Attack Case is also underway as the attacker is still on the run; Maha Kumbh 2025 is underway with hundreds of thousands attending the religious gathering in Prayagraj, UP.