Breaking News: At least 40 to 50 rounds were fired at a businessman in Palwal, Haryana this morning, say reports. The target was reportedly Praveen, the owner of a company called 999 Communications. Two months ago, Praveen had received extortion calls from a gangster. In the morning today, when the staff was in Praveen's shop, the shooters open fired with 40 rounds. A first information report (FIR) has been registered. However, no arrest has been made yet.

This is a developing story.