Updated March 29th, 2024 at 21:46 IST
Breaking News: At Least 40 to 50 Rounds Fired at Businessman in Palwal, Haryana
At least 40 to 50 rounds were fired at a businessman in Palwal, Haryana this morning, with the target being Praveen, the owner of 999 Communications.
Reported by: Shweta Parande
Businessman shot at in Haryana | Image:Shutterstock
Breaking News: At least 40 to 50 rounds were fired at a businessman in Palwal, Haryana this morning, say reports. The target was reportedly Praveen, the owner of a company called 999 Communications. Two months ago, Praveen had received extortion calls from a gangster. In the morning today, when the staff was in Praveen's shop, the shooters open fired with 40 rounds. A first information report (FIR) has been registered. However, no arrest has been made yet.
This is a developing story.
Published March 29th, 2024 at 21:46 IST
