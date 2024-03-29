×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 21:46 IST

Breaking News: At Least 40 to 50 Rounds Fired at Businessman in Palwal, Haryana

At least 40 to 50 rounds were fired at a businessman in Palwal, Haryana this morning, with the target being Praveen, the owner of 999 Communications.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Businessman shot at in Haryana
Businessman shot at in Haryana | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Breaking News: At least 40 to 50 rounds were fired at a businessman in Palwal, Haryana this morning, say reports. The target was reportedly Praveen, the owner of a company called 999 Communications. Two months ago, Praveen had received extortion calls from a gangster. In the morning today, when the staff was in Praveen's shop, the shooters open fired with 40 rounds. A first information report (FIR) has been registered. However, no arrest has been made yet.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 21:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Solar Eclipse 2024: New Technology to Enable the Blind To 'Hear' and 'Feel' Event

accessible

a minute ago
Cash and liquor worth around Rs 62.42 crore seized in Karnataka

Cash Seized in Karnataka

7 minutes ago
RCB vs KKR

RCB vs KKR live blog

10 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli

Kohli and Gambhir

12 minutes ago
The Iranian fishing vessel Al-Kambar has been taken over by nine pirates.

Indian Navy Anti Piracy

21 minutes ago
US Federal Reserve

Powell on Inflation

21 minutes ago
Shots fired at private university in Noida, 2 students arrested

Students Indulge in Brawl

25 minutes ago
Businessman shot at in Haryana

Businessman Fired At

28 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lowest Level of Mindset &

28 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Movies RC Rejected

30 minutes ago
British nuclear workforce

UAE eyes european energy

32 minutes ago
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

Powell's expectation

37 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia’s Viral Video

38 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Polls Live

38 minutes ago
Massive Fire Breaks Out in a Tyre Warehouse in Jamshedpur

Fire Engulfs Tyre Factory

40 minutes ago
Big Communication Gap Within the Congress: Sanjay Nirupam Targets Party Leadership | EXCLUSIVE

Sanjay Nirupam

41 minutes ago
Passengers Evacuated From Flight In US

Frontier Airlines

42 minutes ago
former dsp shailendra singh revealed criminal activity of Mukhtar Ansari

Mukhtar Ansari

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mukhtar Ansari Death: Post Mortem Completed, UP Court Orders Probe

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Gwalior Businessman Threatening Female Traffic Police Goes Viral

    India News6 hours ago

  3. EXCLUSIVE: US Man Who Met Indian Crew Onboard 'Dali' Speaks to Republic

    World9 hours ago

  4. Friend Blows Hot Air Into Bengaluru Man's Rectum For Fun, Causing Death

    India News9 hours ago

  5. How Ex-DSP, Who Invoked POTA on Ansari, Was Made to Resign by Mulayam

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo