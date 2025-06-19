Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport Gets Another Bomb Threat; Second Hoax in a Week

Kempegowda International Airport was placed under high alert after receiving a bomb threat via email. | Image: Republic

Bengaluru: The Kempegowda International Airport was placed under high alert after receiving a bomb threat via email.

The mail, claiming to be from a terrorist, warned of two bombs planted at the airport: one under “Plan A” and another under “Plan B” in case the first failed.

The threat also alleged that an explosive device had been placed inside a pipeline in one of the airport’s toilets.

In response, police and bomb squads quickly initiated thorough checks across the airport. After several hours of inspection, they confirmed that no explosives were found, and the threat was deemed a hoax.

This is the second false bomb threat the airport has received this week. A similar email was sent on June 13, which also turned out to be fake.

A case has been registered, and cybercrime experts are working to track down the sender. The email included a disturbing reference to terrorist Ajmal Kasab, saying his execution was “a mistake” and hinted at revenge.