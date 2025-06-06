Bengaluru Stampede: RCB Marketing Head Nikhil Sosale Arrested After Unauthorized Parade Claims Multiple Lives

Bengaluru: In a significant development following the tragic stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Marketing Head Nikhil Sosale has been arrested and is currently being interrogated by authorities.

The incident, which occurred during a celebratory IPL victory parade, resulted in the deaths of 11 people and left over 30 injured, two of them critically.

Sosale, who is an integral part of the RCB management team, was working in coordination with event management company DNA Entertainment Networks to promote the victory parade. This parade, which was widely advertised through RCB’s social media platforms, was intended to celebrate the team’s historic IPL 2025 win.

However, it emerged that the parade was organized without the required approval from city police authorities, leading to the overcrowding that ultimately caused the deadly stampede.

The promotional content, which included a parade route from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium, drew massive crowds to the stadium gates. Preliminary investigations have confirmed that no prior police permission had been obtained for the event, making the gathering unauthorized.

DNA Entertainment Networks, the agency responsible for organizing the event, worked under Sosale’s direction as part of RCB's event planning and promotional efforts. Authorities are examining the role of RCB’s management team in the failure to follow public safety protocols.

In addition to Sosale’s arrest, police are also investigating the role of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). KSCA Secretary Shankar had reportedly requested permission for the parade from Commissioner Dayanand, who denied the request, citing safety concerns. Despite this, the event proceeded without the necessary clearance.

The investigation has intensified, with the police conducting raids at the residences of Shankar and event coordinator Jayaram. Neither was present during the raids, and authorities have launched a manhunt to locate both individuals.

The Stampede and Its Aftermath