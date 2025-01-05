Delhi: As Cold Waves Grip the National Capital, Several Flights Are Delayed at IGI Airport Due to Fog | LIVE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 12,200 crore at around 12:15 PM on Sunday, January 5 in Delhi.

The Prime Minister will also undertake a ride in Namo Bharat Train at around 11:15 AM from Sahibabad RRTS Station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS Station, according to the Prime Minister's Office press release.

