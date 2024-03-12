Advertisement

Shillong: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit Meghalaya's West Garo Hills at 2:27 pm, the National Center for Seismology said.

Taking to X, the post read, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 12-03-2024, 14:27:53 IST, Lat: 25.70 & Long: 90.26, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: West Garo Hills, Meghalaya, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://riseq.seismo.gov.in/riseq/Interactive/index/M3g2SzN4RTZ4V29sQWtuRFYrOXBqUT09/Reviewed

@ndmaindia @Indiametdept @Dr_Mishra1966 @KirenRijiju @Ravi_MoES

