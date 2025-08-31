Updated 31 August 2025 at 17:08 IST
Lucknow Tragedy: 2 Dead in Explosion at Firecracker Factory in Gudamba, Several Injured
A firecracker factory explosion in Lucknow resulted in two deaths and five injuries. Rescue and relief efforts are in progress at the scene of the incident.
Lucknow: A massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Behta village, Lucknow, on Sunday claimed two lives and left five others injured.
The blast was so intense that it not only destroyed the factory but also brought down a nearby house, killing its owner, Alam, and his wife, Munni.
ACP Anindya Vikram Singh confirmed the incident, stating, "The blast occurred in a house where the cracker factory was operating from. Two people have been killed in the incident, and some are injured."
According to the officials, several children from the family and neighbouring houses were also injured in the incident as the explosion was triggered due to the presence of a large quantity of explosives in the factory.
Hanuman Prasad, in charge of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) explained, "The blast was huge, which was caused by the large quantity of explosives being produced in the factory... The large quantity of explosives being produced here was the reason for the severe explosion.
The rescue operation is currently underway. Joint Commissioner of Police, Babloo Kumar that a relief operation is underway. “We received information about an explosion in a house. The wife of the house owner, Alam, has died. Their children and children from neighbouring families are injured... further investigation is ongoing,” he said.
District Magistrate Vishak G also reached the site along with emergency response teams and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).“Police, Fire Services and SDRF are on the spot. Two people have died, and five are injured. Efforts are on to determine the exact cause of the explosion,” he told reporters.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed his grief over the incident, extended condolences to the bereaved families, and instructed the officers to reach the spot and speed up the relief operations.
