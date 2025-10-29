Updated 29 October 2025 at 14:02 IST
Rescue Helicopter Crashes Near Lobuche Mountain In Mount Everest Region, Pilot Safe
BREAKING: A rescue helicopter has crash-landed near Lobuche Mountain in Nepal's Mount Everest region.
rescue helicopter crashes near Lobuche Mountain in Nepal's Mount Everest region | Image: Republic
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 29 October 2025 at 14:02 IST