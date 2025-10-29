Republic World
  • Rescue Helicopter Crashes Near Lobuche Mountain In Mount Everest Region, Pilot Safe

Updated 29 October 2025 at 14:02 IST

Navya Dubey
rescue helicopter crashes near Lobuche Mountain in Nepal's Mount Everest region | Image: Republic

Advertisement

Published By : Moumita Mukherjee

Published On: 29 October 2025 at 14:02 IST