Published 08:35 IST, December 30th 2024
North India Shivers As Temperature Dips, Cold Wave Sweeps Through Major Cities | LIVE
- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cold wave conditions and rain in parts of north India till January 2, 2025.
- Today’s minimum temperature in Noida is recorded at 11°c (degrees celsius), and the maximum temperature is expected to go as high as 21°c (degrees celsius).
- Throughout the day, the temperature is likely to be around 12°c (degrees celsius).
- The sun will rise at around 07:12 AM in the morning, and around 05:33 PM, it will set in the evening.
08:40 IST, December 30th 2024
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Invites President Murmu, VP Dhankhar and Other Dignitaries for Mahakumbh 2025
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Sunday and invited her to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025. The Chief Minister also extended an invitation to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena for the Maha Kumbh 2025 to be held in Prayagraj.
08:37 IST, December 30th 2024
'Poor Mentality': Himanta Biswa Sarma Slams Congress for Politicising Manmohan Singh's 'Last Journey'
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as a great leader and slammed the Congress for allegedly politicising his passing just days after the leader's cremation.
08:34 IST, December 30th 2024
World Leaders Mourn Passing of Former US President Jimmy Carter
World leaders have expressed condolences following the death of former US President James Earl Carter Jr, who passed away at the age of 100 in Plains, Georgia. The tributes highlighted his lifelong commitment to peace, democracy, and humanitarian efforts.
08:33 IST, December 30th 2024
'His Life and Legacy Will Inspire Generations to Come': Kamala Harris Pays Tribute to Former US President Jimmy Carter
US Vice President Kamala Harris paid tribute to former President James Earl Carter Jr, who passed away on Sunday (local time), calling him an inspiration and highlighting his lifelong dedication to fighting for peace, democracy, and human dignity.
08:33 IST, December 30th 2024
'Man of Great Character and Courage': US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Mourns Loss of Former President Jimmy Carter
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden mourned the loss of former President Jimmy Carter, describing him as an extraordinary leader, statesman, and humanitarian. In a statement, the Bidens reflected on Carter's lifelong commitment to peace, civil rights, and humanitarian efforts, noting his global impact and his legacy of compassion and moral clarity.
