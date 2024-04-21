Updated April 21st, 2024 at 08:16 IST

Breaking: 9 Killed After Speeding Car Rams into Truck in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

At least 9 people were killed after a speeding car collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, as per media reports.

Reported by: Digital Desk
9 Killed After Speeding Car Rams into Truck in Rajasthan's Jhalawar | Image:PTI/representative
Advertisement

Jhalawar: At least 9 people were killed after a speeding car collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, as per media reports.

(This is a breaking copy)

Advertisement

Published April 21st, 2024 at 08:16 IST