RPF Foils Child Abduction At Kanpur Central Railway Station, Nabs Abductor

Kanpur: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers swooped in to rescue a 1-year-old child at the Kanpur Central railway station, kidnapped from Delhi. The RPF also apprehended the alleged abductor and handed over the child to their parents. According to a senior official, the team of RPF carried out a successful operation following a tip-off from Delhi Police, who had been tracking the suspect, identified as Hemant Kumar, for allegedly kidnapping the toddler from the National Capital.

As per the police, the rescue operation was carried out by the security personnel onboard the Vikramshila Express, bound for Bihar. The RPF officers, acting on the Delhi Police's alert, intercepted the train at Kanpur Central Station. During the checking the RPF detained the accused, Hemant Kumar, and took him into custody, who allegedly attempted to flee the train with the child. The rescued child, whose identity is being withheld for security reasons, is currently safe and receiving care.

A senior official stated that the Delhi Police had flagged the case, stating that Hemant had been spotted with the child on the Vikramshila Express, leading to a massive search operation. The senior police officials of the Delhi Police took serious note of the kidnapping of the child and shared the information with the RPF team. The Delhi Police have also praised the RPF's prompt response to the case, which is now investigating Hemant's motives and other associates.

The police stated that Hemant Kumar, the alleged abductor, is being questioned by the police to reveal the circumstances leading to the attempted abduction. The initial investigations suggest Hemant might have acted alone, but officials are leaving no stone unturned to probe potential links to larger networks.

The rescued child is receiving medical attention and will be reunited with the distraught family soon. The Haryana authorities are prioritising the child's safety and well-being amidst the ongoing probe.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.