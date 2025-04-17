Supreme Court Hearing of Petitions Challenging Constitutionality of Waqf Act Underway

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court of India led by CJI Sanjiv Khanna and comprising of Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Vishwanathan, is hearing petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf Act, for the second day in a row. The Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 was passed by both houses of the Parliament on April 4 and was given President Droupadi Murmu's assent on April 5. The govt notified the enforcement of the Act from April 8.
Stay tuned with Republic for all the latest updates…
"Visa matters are sovereign matters. So, whoever Australia wants to issue a visa to is their prerogative. So that is how we look at it," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
On the ongoing protest in West Bengal over the Waqf Act, ADG and IGP, South Bengal, Supratim Sarkar said, “We constituted a SIT (Special Investigation Team) to investigate all the incidents of violence which took place on the 11 April and the subsequent couple of days. The SIT comprises eleven members and is headed by Syed Waquar Raza, DIG Murshidabad Range... We have already arrested two people a couple of days back- Kalu Nadar and Dildar Nadar (for their alleged involvement in the murder of a father-son duo during Murshidabad violence). Yesterday, the state STF (Special Task Force) nabbed Injamul Haq, a resident of Suripara, which is adjacent to the place of the incident. His preliminary investigation and interrogation revealed that he was not the main perpetrator of the crime. He actually tried to disrupt the investigation by destroying and tampering with the local CCTV connections so that evidence is not available to the police..."
“Allow some more time," said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to governor.
At least six people were killed after an auto rickshaw crashed into a bus on the Sami-Radhanpur Highway in Gujarat's Patan.
The Supreme Court noted the Solicitor General's assurance that no appointments will be made to the Council and Board. Additionally, the Solicitor General assured the court that, until the next hearing, no waqf, including those already registered or declared through notification, will be denotified, nor will any changes be made by the Collector.
On the second day of the Supreme Court hearing on pleas challenging the Waqf Act, the apex court has heard the Solicitor General's statement and noted that the Centre will provide its response within seven days.
The hearing for today has concluded and the Supreme Court has given May 5 as the next date of hearing of the pleas challenging the Waqf Act; no interim order has been passed today.
The Supreme Court hearing of the petitions challenging the Waqf Act has been completed and the three-judge bench led by CJ Sanjiv Khanna has not given any interim order in the case.
The CJI-led three judge bench of the Supreme Court has begun the hearing of the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf Act, for the second day in a row. An interim order in the matter is likely today.
Haryana Health Minister Aarti Singh Rao, whose father Rao Inderjit Singh is am MP from Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency, has requested a detailed report from the hospital regarding the entire incident. She has also directed her officials to initiate an independent inquiry if deemed necessary.
On the occasion of former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik’s death anniversary, CM Mohan Charan Majhi, along with Deputy CMs Pravati Parida and Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, joined other senior leaders in offering floral tributes to honor his memory.
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa conducted a review meeting to assess the current conditions at the Ghazipur landfill site, where remediation efforts are actively underway.
Malayalam actress Vincy Aloysius has lodged a formal complaint with the Film Chamber, accusing actor Shine Tom Chacko of inappropriate behavior on set, reportedly while he was intoxicated. She has also approached the internal complaints committee of the film industry to address the issue.
As per Chhattisgarh Police, a total of 22 Maoists have been arrested in Bijapur district.
The CBI team has left AAP leader Durgesh Pathak's residence after conducting a raid that lasted approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes, .Durgesh Pathak is expected to address the media shortly. A total of five CBI officers were involved in the raid.
Torrential rain hit Assam's Guwahati, resulting in a lot of waterlogging in the city, adversely affecting the traffic.
Robert Vadra, the businessman who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for two days straight, will be questioned in the Skylight Hospitality Case for the third consecutive day today.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.