  • Supreme Court Hearing of Petitions Challenging Constitutionality of Waqf Act Underway
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 17th 2025, 22:06 IST

Supreme Court Hearing of Petitions Challenging Constitutionality of Waqf Act Underway

CJI Sanjiv Khanna-led three-judge Supreme Court bench is hearing the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf Act; stay tuned for all the latest updates...

Reported by: Ananya Srivastava
SC Hearing of Petitions Challenging Waqf Underway
SC Hearing of Petitions Challenging Waqf Underway | Image: R Digital

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court of India led by CJI Sanjiv Khanna and comprising of Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Vishwanathan, is hearing petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf Act, for the second day in a row. The Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 was passed by both houses of the Parliament on April 4 and was given President Droupadi Murmu's assent on April 5. The govt notified the enforcement of the Act from April 8.

Live Blog

April 17th 2025, 19:08 IST

IMD predicts thundershowers for Kolkata on Friday

April 17th 2025, 19:07 IST

MEA on Australia cutting visas

"Visa matters are sovereign matters. So, whoever Australia wants to issue a visa to is their prerogative. So that is how we look at it," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. 

April 17th 2025, 19:06 IST

Gurugram land case: Robert Vadra leaves ED's office

April 17th 2025, 19:02 IST

SIT probing Waqf protest violence, several arrested: ADG South Bengal

On the ongoing protest in West Bengal over the Waqf Act, ADG and IGP, South Bengal, Supratim Sarkar said, “We constituted a SIT (Special Investigation Team) to investigate all the incidents of violence which took place on the 11 April and the subsequent couple of days. The SIT comprises eleven members and is headed by Syed Waquar Raza, DIG Murshidabad Range... We have already arrested two people a couple of days back- Kalu Nadar and Dildar Nadar (for their alleged involvement in the murder of a father-son duo during Murshidabad violence). Yesterday, the state STF (Special Task Force) nabbed Injamul Haq, a resident of Suripara, which is adjacent to the place of the incident. His preliminary investigation and interrogation revealed that he was not the main perpetrator of the crime. He actually tried to disrupt the investigation by destroying and tampering with the local CCTV connections so that evidence is not available to the police..."

April 17th 2025, 15:42 IST

Mamata Banerjee Asks Governor To Delay Visit To Murshidabad

“Allow some more time," said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to governor. 

April 17th 2025, 15:14 IST

6 Killed After Auto-Rickshaw Crashes into Bus on Sami-Radhanpur Highway in Patan

At least six people were killed after an auto rickshaw crashed into a bus on the Sami-Radhanpur Highway in Gujarat's Patan.

April 17th 2025, 14:41 IST

SG Assures No Appointments to Be Made to Waqf Council and Board for Now

The Supreme Court noted the Solicitor General's assurance that no appointments will be made to the Council and Board. Additionally, the Solicitor General assured the court that, until the next hearing, no waqf, including those already registered or declared through notification, will be denotified, nor will any changes be made by the Collector.

April 17th 2025, 14:40 IST

Pleas Challenging Waqf: Centre to Respond Within 7 Days

On the second day of the Supreme Court hearing on pleas challenging the Waqf Act, the apex court has heard the Solicitor General's statement and noted that the Centre will provide its response within seven days.

April 17th 2025, 14:38 IST

May 5, Next Date of SC Hearing on Pleas Challenging Waqf

The hearing for today has concluded and the Supreme Court has given May 5 as the next date of hearing of the pleas challenging the Waqf Act; no interim order has been passed today.

April 17th 2025, 14:37 IST

No Interim Order on Waqf Act

The Supreme Court hearing of the petitions challenging the Waqf Act has been completed and the three-judge bench led by CJ Sanjiv Khanna has not given any interim order in the case.

April 17th 2025, 14:33 IST

Supreme Court Begins Hearing of Pleas Challenging Waqf

The CJI-led three judge bench of the Supreme Court has begun the hearing of the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf Act, for the second day in a row. An interim order in the matter is likely today.

April 17th 2025, 12:42 IST

Gurugram Sexual Assault Case: Haryana Health Minister Seeks Report from Medanta

Haryana Health Minister Aarti Singh Rao, whose father Rao Inderjit Singh is am MP from Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency, has requested a detailed report from the hospital regarding the entire incident. She has also directed her officials to initiate an independent inquiry if deemed necessary.

April 17th 2025, 12:32 IST

Odisha CM Pays Floral Tribute to Former CM Biju Patnaik

On the occasion of former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik’s death anniversary, CM Mohan Charan Majhi, along with Deputy CMs Pravati Parida and Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, joined other senior leaders in offering floral tributes to honor his memory.

April 17th 2025, 12:31 IST

Manjinder Singh Sirsa Holds Review Meeting Over Ghazipur Landfill Site Ground Situation

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa conducted a review meeting to assess the current conditions at the Ghazipur landfill site, where remediation efforts are actively underway.

April 17th 2025, 12:28 IST

Malayalam Actress Vincy Aloysius Files Complaint Against Actor Shine Tom Chacko

Malayalam actress Vincy Aloysius has lodged a formal complaint with the Film Chamber, accusing actor Shine Tom Chacko of inappropriate behavior on set, reportedly while he was intoxicated. She has also approached the internal complaints committee of the film industry to address the issue.

April 17th 2025, 12:06 IST

22 Maoists Arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

As per Chhattisgarh Police, a total of 22 Maoists have been arrested in Bijapur district.

April 17th 2025, 11:51 IST

CBI Conducts Raid at AAP Leader Durgesh Pathak's Residence

The CBI team has left AAP leader Durgesh Pathak's residence after conducting a raid that lasted approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes, .Durgesh Pathak is expected to address the media shortly. A total of five CBI officers were involved in the raid.

April 17th 2025, 11:48 IST

Guwahati Rain Causes Waterlogging in Parts of City

Torrential rain hit Assam's Guwahati, resulting in a lot of waterlogging in the city, adversely affecting the traffic.

April 17th 2025, 11:44 IST

Robert Vadra To Be Questioned Again

Robert Vadra, the businessman who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for two days straight, will be questioned in the Skylight Hospitality Case for the third consecutive day today. 

Published April 17th 2025, 11:55 IST