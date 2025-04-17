Supreme Court Hearing of Petitions Challenging Constitutionality of Waqf Act Underway

On the ongoing protest in West Bengal over the Waqf Act, ADG and IGP, South Bengal, Supratim Sarkar said, “We constituted a SIT (Special Investigation Team) to investigate all the incidents of violence which took place on the 11 April and the subsequent couple of days. The SIT comprises eleven members and is headed by Syed Waquar Raza, DIG Murshidabad Range... We have already arrested two people a couple of days back- Kalu Nadar and Dildar Nadar (for their alleged involvement in the murder of a father-son duo during Murshidabad violence). Yesterday, the state STF (Special Task Force) nabbed Injamul Haq, a resident of Suripara, which is adjacent to the place of the incident. His preliminary investigation and interrogation revealed that he was not the main perpetrator of the crime. He actually tried to disrupt the investigation by destroying and tampering with the local CCTV connections so that evidence is not available to the police..."