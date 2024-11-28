Hemant Soren to Take Oath as Jharkhand CM for Fourth Time, Key INDI Leaders to Attend | LIVE

JMM leader Hemant Soren is all set to take oath today as Jharkhand's CM for the fourth time and second consecutive term. In his victory speech, he said, "I'm grateful to the people of Jharkhand for their continued trust in our leadership. This victory reflects the aspirations of the people, and we will work towards fulfilling them. This is a victory of the people and their vision for a peaceful and progressive Jharkhand."

