Published 08:09 IST, November 28th 2024
Hemant Soren to Take Oath as Jharkhand CM for Fourth Time, Key INDI Leaders to Attend | LIVE
Latest News Today: In today's top news headlines, Hemant Soren will take oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the fourth time and second consecutive time following INDI's decisive victory in the recently concluded assembly elections. Meanwhile, in other news, several fights have been impacted across Tamil Nadu including in Chennai, Tuticorin, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, and Salem amid bad weather conditions. Finally, one person died and eight others were hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas fumes in a pharma company in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli.
Here Are the Latest News Updates:
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Nagaland's Kiphire
An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale struck Kiphire, Nagaland at 07:22 am on Wednesday, according to the National Center for Seismology.
TN CM Stalin Writes to Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi Requesting Modification in PM Vishwakarma Scheme
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin wrote a letter to Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi saying that the PM Vishwakarma scheme will not be implemented in the state in its present form and requested for modification to the scheme.
A layer of Smog Envelopes Parts of Delhi-NCR
On Thursday morning, a layer of fog engulfed Delhi-NCR as the AQI remains to be toxic.
Ranchi Schools to Remain Shut Today to Avoid Crowd Amid Soren's Oath-Taking Ceremony
Schools across Ranchi city will remain shut on Thursday given the swearing-in of the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand, an official said. The ceremony is scheduled to be held at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground at around 4 pm.
Jharkhand Horror: Butcher Rapes, Stragulates Live-in Partner; Chops Her Body Into 50 Pieces
A 25-year-old man, who works as a butcher, allegedly strangled to death his live-in partner in a forested area and chopped her body into 40 to 50 pieces in a forested area in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Naresh Bhengra, was arrested.
Hemant Soren to Take Oath Today
JMM leader Hemant Soren is all set to take oath today as Jharkhand's CM for the fourth time and second consecutive term. In his victory speech, he said, "I'm grateful to the people of Jharkhand for their continued trust in our leadership. This victory reflects the aspirations of the people, and we will work towards fulfilling them. This is a victory of the people and their vision for a peaceful and progressive Jharkhand."
