Updated 07:17 IST, February 18th 2025
Supreme Court to Hear Ranveer Allahbadia's Plea Today Against FIRs Filed in India's Got Latent Controversy | LIVE
A two-judge bench of Supreme Court is set to hear the plea filed by Ranveer Allahbadia against the FIRs in the India's Got Latent Controversy as per the cause list; high-level investigation is also underway in the deadly stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station that claimed 18 lives. In another news, the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Delhi CM which is expected to be on Feb 20, are underway. Speaking about Prayagraj, devotees continue to throng the UP city, to take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam before the Maha Kumbh 2025 end in less than ten days.
07:17 IST, February 18th 2025
Delta Airlines Plane Crash in Toronto
A Delta Airlines plane crashed while landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport and flipped upside down; 17 passengers are injured but no casualties have been reported.
07:16 IST, February 18th 2025
Section 163 Imposed in Dehradun Ahead of Uttarakhand Budget Session
Dehradun DM Savin Bansal has implemented Section 163 of BNSS to maintain peace within a radius of 300 meters around the assembly, in view of the possibility of adverse impact on peace and order due to activities like 'dharna', demonstration and hunger strike in view of the budget session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly starting from today.
07:14 IST, February 18th 2025
Explosion Outside Policeman's House in Gurdaspur
An explosion took place outside the house of a policeman in Gurdaspur, Punjab; a CCTV video of this explosion has also surfaced. This explosion took place in Raimal village of Dera Baba Nanak in Batala, Gurdaspur.
06:40 IST, February 18th 2025
New Delhi CM Oath Ceremony on Feb 20
As per BJP sources, the new Delhi CM is expected to take oath on February 20 at the Ramlila Maidan at 4:30 pm; the swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other top politicians, movie stars, business tycoons and the general public.
06:40 IST, February 18th 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: Devotees Continue to Visit Prayagraj
As the Maha Kumbh Mela draws closer to its conclusion on Feb 26, Prayagraj has been witnessing heavy crowd as devotees continue to throng the Triveni Sangam for a holy dip.
06:40 IST, February 18th 2025
SC To Hear Ranveer Allahbadia's Plea Today
YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who stirred a controversy with his filthy remarks on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent, has filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the FIRs filed against him. A two-judge bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh will be hearing the plea today, as per the cause list.
Published 06:40 IST, February 18th 2025