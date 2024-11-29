Maharashtra CM Suspense May End Today as Mahayuti Leaders Meet Amit Shah | LIVE

After meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the meeting as “good and positive.” "The meeting was good and positive. This was the first meeting. We had a discussion with Amit Shah and JP Nadda...There will be another meeting of the Mahayuti. In this meeting, a decision will be taken about who will be the Chief Minister. The meeting will be held in Mumbai," he said. (ANI)