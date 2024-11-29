Published 07:35 IST, November 29th 2024
Maharashtra CM Suspense May End Today as Mahayuti Leaders Meet Amit Shah | LIVE
All eyes are on Maharashtra today as the suspense over the Chief Minister face is expected to end today amid confusion between BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde of the Sena, after BJP-led Mahayuti Alliance registered a landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. Stay tuned in with Republic for all the latest updates…
Apart from the speculation over Maharashtra CM face, other important news for today include the protests over the arrest of the ISKCON priest in Bangladesh, Chinmoy Krishna Das, the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament and the investigation regarding the low-intensity blast in the national capital on Thursday among others.
Cyclone Fengal: Schools Closed in Puducherry, Karaikal
Schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will remain closed for two days - November 29 and 30 due to heavy rain amid Cyclone Fengal.
07:34 IST, November 29th 2024
Delhi AQI Drops to 'Very Poor' in THIS Area
Air quality dips to the ' Very Poor' category at Delhi's ITO today, as per Central Pollution Control Board
07:34 IST, November 29th 2024
Sambhal Violence: Security Heightened Amid Unrest
Security heightened in UP's Sambhal following the stone pelting incident on November 24 over the Shahi Jama Masjid Survey.
06:56 IST, November 29th 2024
Delhi Explosion: FIR Registered at Prashant Vihar Police Station
Police registered FIR in the bomb blast case that took place in Prashant Vihar area of Delhi. A case has been registered under several sections at Prashant Vihar police station.
06:55 IST, November 29th 2024
When Will Maharashtra CM be Announced?
"There will be another meeting of the Mahayuti. In this meeting, a decision will be taken about who will be the Chief Minister. The meeting will be held in Mumbai", says Eknath Shinde after meeting with Amit Shah, Nadda.
06:53 IST, November 29th 2024
ICG Evacuates 6 Stranded Fishermen, 4 Workers from Cuddalore
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday successfully evacuated six stranded fishermen and four workers from the Chemplast jetty in Cuddalore, located about 2 km into the sea, amid worsening weather conditions.
06:31 IST, November 29th 2024
'Good and Positive': Eknath Shinde on Meeting with HM
After meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the meeting as “good and positive.” "The meeting was good and positive. This was the first meeting. We had a discussion with Amit Shah and JP Nadda...There will be another meeting of the Mahayuti. In this meeting, a decision will be taken about who will be the Chief Minister. The meeting will be held in Mumbai," he said. (ANI)
06:27 IST, November 29th 2024
Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Likely to End Today
For the past few days, there has been a lot of speculation regarding the name of the CM face for Maharashtra, particularly between BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde. This suspense may end today with the official announcement, after the top leaders' meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah.
06:32 IST, November 29th 2024