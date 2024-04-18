Updated April 17th, 2024 at 14:42 IST
Breaking: Major Tragedy Averted With Timely Detection of IED in J-K's Poonch
A major tragedy was averted with the timely detection of a highly powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Gursai area.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Major Tragedy Averted With Timely Detection of IED in J-K's Poonch | Image:Republic
Advertisement
Srinagar: A major tragedy was averted with the timely detection of a highly powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Gursai area of the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.
(This is a breaking copy)
Advertisement
Published April 17th, 2024 at 14:42 IST