Breaking: Major Tragedy Averted With Timely Detection of IED in J-K's Poonch

A major tragedy was averted with the timely detection of a highly powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Gursai area.

Srinagar: A major tragedy was averted with the timely detection of a highly powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Gursai area of the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

