Supreme Court to Hear Pleas Challenging Waqf Amendment Act on April 16 | LIVE

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju at a press briefing on the Waqf Act said that a narrative has been passed against the Central government, and it is not true. He added that the Centre is here to " correct the mistakes committed in the past and provide justice to people."

"I have come here for an important and sensitive issue; Land is the most precious thing for us. If you lose your land, you lose everything. That is why we have considered that in India, there should not be any provision for anybody to forcefully and unilaterally take away someone's land. We must make laws to protect every inch of land for their rightful owner. We brought amendments to this law as earlier, there were unprecedented powers given to Waqf. This is not targeted towards Muslims. There is a narrative that the Central govt is against Muslims. But it's not true. We are here to correct the mistakes committed in the past and provide justice to people."

