Supreme Court to Hear Pleas Challenging Waqf Amendment Act on April 16 | LIVE

The Supreme Court of India to hear petitions challenging the constitutionality of the Waqf Amendment Act on April 16. The pleas argue that the Act infringes upon property rights and religious freedoms. This hearing could have significant implications for the administration of Waqf properties in India.
DCM Eknath Shinde reached Raj Thackeray's house in Shivtirth building in Shivaji park area to meet him. Both the leaders will have dinner together. Shiv Sena's Shinde faction and Raj Thackeray's party MNS may come together in the upcoming municipal elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi.
Ranchi : CM Hemant Soren becomes JMM central president. Party's session has just been concluded.
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Denmark H.E. Ms. Mette Frederiksen had a telephonic conversation today. Both leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral relations as well as global developments.
Supreme Court three-judge bench headed by CJI Sanjiv Khanna to hear the pleas challenging Waqf Amendment Act tomorrow (April 16) at 2 pm.
Congress to hold nationwide protest in front of enforcement directorate offices at the state headquarters and in front of central government offices at the district level in the respective states tomorrow, Wednesday, 16th April 2025 ,against the central government.
Jharkhand: Security forces have recovered five powerful IEDs, which were planted to cause damage to security forces in hilly and forest areas under Jaraikela police station's limit.
ED conducted searches at Pratap Singh Khachariyawas residence in connection with Pearl Agro Corporation Limited (PACL) case pertaining to alleged investor fraud involving an amount of Rs 48,000 crore.
Murshidabad violence: NHRC takes cognisance, will carry out on-spot inquiry. Panel's on-spot inquiry report to be submitted within three weeks.
There was not any movement of money or profit creation of a company has been treated as an act of money laundering. Anyway, this will be contested Govt is only exposing itself. It is a campaign of legal vendetta. There is absolutely nothing in this case in legal sense.
National Herald Case Live: Today after 6 hour long questioning, ED has called Robert Vadra again tomorrow morning.
National Herald Case Live: “Filing chargesheets against Smt Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and some others is nothing but the politics of vendetta and intimidation by the PM and the HM gone completely berserk. The INC and its leadership will not be silenced. Satyameva Jayate,” says Jairam Ramesh.
National Herald Case Live: Chargesheet filed against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi.
BJP accuses Mamata government of protecting perpetrators of Mushidabad violence.
The Uttarakhand Waqf board, which has been supporting the Waqf (amendment) act, has submitted an application in the supreme court seeking permission to intervene in a writ petition filed by AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi challenging the constitutional validity of the law.
J&K: PM Modi will flag off the first Vande Bharat express to Kashmir from Katra on April 19.
The scam is of the time when there was congress govt in Haryana. This won't be wrong to say that gandhi family is the most corrupt family: Gaurav Bhatia on Robert Vadra case.
Robert Vadra case: ED and CBI have become frontal agencies of BJP, says Supriya Shrinate.
A relief camp has been set up in Malda's Par Lalpur for the people who were forced to leave their houses in the Samserganj-Dhuliyan areas of Murshidabad after violence.
An investigation has begun after Ram Temple trust received a suspicious email warning the trust about a security threat to ram temple, a senior police official in Ayodhya district said on Monday.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweets, "Beginning this Bohag, Assamese will be the compulsory official language for all government notifications, orders, acts, etc, across Assam. In the districts of Barak Valley and BTR, Bengali and Bodo languages shall be used respectively.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday began searching the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh as well as various locations linked to him across Punjab in connection with an ongoing investigation into a money laundering case.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister lives in a fantasy world, believing that the people of TN are showering praises on his governance. In another instance of misusing taxpayers' money, the TN CM passed a resolution establishing a committee chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Kurien Joseph avl to review center-state relations.
5 people died in a collision between a tempo and a bus in bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh. Prima facie the accident happened due to overtaking. The auto was moving ahead while overtaking. Then it collided with a bus coming from the front and the accident happened. Arrangements have been asked to be made for the treatment of the injured
AAP MP Swati Maliwal files a bail bond in Rouse Avenue court in a case of allegedly revealing the name of a minor rape victim.
Three children fell into a pit behind a sewage tank in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. One child named Divyansh Kumar, 7, died in the incident, whereas the other is in serious condition, and the third child is in normal condition.
Murshidabad Violence: Former Congress MP from Berhampore, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "A lot of people have been admitted in the hospital, but the police and state government are silent. People are struggling to survive, yet the state government says nothing."
Speaking on the recent violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad over Waqf, UP CM Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack at Mamata Banerjee and the opposition for remaining silent on it.
At a rally, CM Yogi said, "...Bengal is burning. The Chief Minister of the state is silent. She calls rioters 'shantidoot'. Laaton ke bhoot baaton se kahan man'ne waale hain? But in the name of secularism, these people have given all liberty to the rioters to create riots. The entire Murshidabad has been on fire for the last week. But the Government is silent. Such anarchy should be reined in..."
"...Everyone is silent. Congress is silent over the Murshidabad riots. Samajwadi Party (SP) is silent. TMC is silent. They are issuing threats after threats. They are shamelessly supporting what happened in Bangladesh. If they like Bangladesh, they should go there. Why are they being a burden on the land of India?..." he added.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju at a press briefing on the Waqf Act said that a narrative has been passed against the Central government, and it is not true. He added that the Centre is here to " correct the mistakes committed in the past and provide justice to people."
"I have come here for an important and sensitive issue; Land is the most precious thing for us. If you lose your land, you lose everything. That is why we have considered that in India, there should not be any provision for anybody to forcefully and unilaterally take away someone's land. We must make laws to protect every inch of land for their rightful owner. We brought amendments to this law as earlier, there were unprecedented powers given to Waqf. This is not targeted towards Muslims. There is a narrative that the Central govt is against Muslims. But it's not true. We are here to correct the mistakes committed in the past and provide justice to people."
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta watched the first half of Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan-starrer ‘Kesari: Chapter 2’; in her words, ""It is a very marvellous movie. I have watched half of the movie and would want to see the full movie. I always say we won't get an opportunity to die for our country, but we can start to live for our country. This movie gave goosebumps..."
The Consulate General of India in Seattle organized the inaugural Baisakhi celebration at the State Capitol in Olympia. The event was graced by the presence of Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson, Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck, and Secretary of State Steve Hobbs. This marked the first-ever celebration of the Baisakhi festival at the State Capitol.
Search operations continue in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir; additional troops have been deployed by the Indian Army and helicopters have been pressed into the anti-terror operations.
The Central Crime Branch’s (CCB) Narcotics Control Wing has seized drugs valued at approximately ₹5 crore in a recent operation. Among the confiscated items were 3 kilograms of hydro ganja, estimated to be worth ₹3.5 crore, along with ₹30 lakh in cash recovered from the accused. The bust was linked to a drug peddler who had previously been arrested at Eagleton Resort, where additional narcotics worth several crores were also discovered.
External visuals have emerged from the residence of absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi at Gokul Apartments in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill area. Choksi was taken into custody on Saturday by Belgian authorities after Indian investigative agencies submitted an extradition request linked to the ₹13,000 crore Punjab National Bank loan fraud case.
Speaking on the meeting between Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal remarked that the partnership between the Congress and RJD is an incompatible one. He suggested that both parties are more focused on undermining each other than working together and so the alliance is mismatched.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced in the State Assembly today the formation of a new committee headed by former Supreme Court Judge Kurian Joseph. The purpose of this committee is to safeguard the constitutional rights of states and to work towards enhancing the cooperative relationship between the Union and State governments.
As per the recent revelation from the Tahawwur Rana's interrogation he has disclosed that he was fully aware of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
He was also possessing information equivalent to that held by key terrorists like Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, Makki, and other plotters. The US investigative authorities confirmed that detailed aspects of the 26/11 conspiracy were consistently communicated to Rana. This information was later shared with India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) as part of the case investigation.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated smart classes for the students in Lachhras village in Gujarat's Narmada district on Tuesday, saying how in the age of mobile phones, smart classes help engage students in the classroom.
The Minister is on a visit to various areas in Narmada. He also inaugurated the gymnastics hall of a sports centre in Rajpipla and visited the post office passport seva kendra.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared a post on X, sharing a glimpse of his meeting with Olympic medalist Karnam Malleswari.
"Met Olympic medalist and noted athlete, Karnam Malleswari in Yamunanagar yesterday. India is proud of her success as a sportswoman. Equally commendable is her effort to mentor young athletes.
The ED on Tuesday conducted a raid at the Jaipur residence of Congress leader and former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyavas.
Speaking on this the Congress leader said, "They have come here for search. I would also want them to search as per the Constitution. The have just got an order to search the premises but not telling me what is the case. I have been raising my voice against the government, that it why they are taking action against me."
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday issued a second summons to Robert Vadra in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the Shikhopur land deal in Haryana.
UP DCM Brajesh Pathak on the Lokbandhu Hospital fire mishap said that the government has taken cognizance of the incident, adding that a committee has been formed to investigate the cause of the fire.
Speaking to ANI, he said, "The government has taken cognizance of the fire incident that happened yesterday at Lokbandhu Hospital, and a high-level committee has been formed to investigate the cause of the fire. As soon as its report comes out, we will make it public. 1.5 months ago, a mock drill was conducted by the fire brigade. Due to that mock drill, the entire hospital staff was prepared to deal with such an incident. I express my gratitude to the hospital authorities and the fire brigade staff; many lives were saved... Patients have been sent to different hospitals in Lucknow for treatment, where they are undergoing treatment."
On Monday late night, a fire broke out late on Monday night at Lok Bandhu Hospital here, and about 200 patients were safely moved. No casualties have been reported, Deputy CM Pathak told ANI.
Murshidabad returns to normalcy after violent demonstrations broke out on April 11 over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, officials confirmed. Security forces, including personnel from the BSF and CRPF, have been stationed in the area to ensure peace is maintained.
Authorities have reported that the situation is now stable. Residents described the turmoil during the unrest, which resulted in damage to multiple shops and properties across the town.
At least two wagons of a loaded goods train derailed near Belagavi on Tuesday, April 15. The incident took place at around 7:30 am while the train was transporting steel rods.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the last segment of the Katra to Sangaldan stretch under the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) on April 19. This 272-kilometre-long rail project includes the renowned Chenab Railway Bridge—the highest railway arch bridge in the world—which will link New Delhi directly to the Kashmir Valley through Katra.
Security forces and terrorists exchanged fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, officials said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Monday night in Lasana village, during a search operation initiated after receiving intelligence inputs about terrorist activity in the area.
"Contact was established with terrorists during a joint operation with the Police at Lasana, Surankote last night. Additional troops have been inducted, and search operations are ongoing to prevent the terrorists from escaping," stated the Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps on X.
According to officials, one Army soldier sustained injuries during the encounter and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
