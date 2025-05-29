Video: South Korean Navy Aircraft Crashes in Mountains Near Pohang, Rescue Operations Underway

A South Korean Navy aircraft carrying four people crashed during a training flight on Thursday, June 29, 2025, in the southeastern city of Pohang. The cause of the crash is currently unknown, and the condition of those on board has yet to be confirmed.

According to an official statement from the South Korean Navy, the patrol aircraft took off from its base in Pohang at 1:43 p.m. but went down shortly afterward due to unidentified reasons. The Navy has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash and the status of the four personnel who were aboard the plane.

Emergency services in Pohang responded quickly to the incident. Rescue teams and fire trucks were dispatched to the crash site after local residents reported seeing an unidentified object fall from the sky, followed by an explosion.

Pohang’s Nambu police station confirmed that the aircraft involved was a Navy patrol plane. However, officials have not yet provided any information regarding casualties or injuries.