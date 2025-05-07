Centre Calls for All-Party Meet Tomorrow to Brief Leaders on Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: After the high-level Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, the government has called for an all-party meeting at 11:00 am on Thursday in the Parliament building to brief political parties on Operation Sindoor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a Union Cabinet meeting to review the situation and the outcome of India’s military action targeting terror camps across the border. The upcoming all-party meet aims to build consensus and share details of the operation with leaders across political lines.