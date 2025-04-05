India and Sri Lanka Sign Key MoUs During PM Modi's 3-Day Visit, Foreign Secretary Holds Press Brief | LIVE

PM Modi, who landed in Sri Lanka last night for a three-day visit, received an extremely warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Colombo. PM Modi, during his important visit, will be meeting Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and deals across important sectors will be signed. PM Modi's Sri Lanka visit is his first after Dissanayake assumed duties as Sri Lankan President.
PM Modi, during his visit, will be reviewing the progress made on the joint vision of ‘Fostering Partnerships for A Shared Future’ and sign key agreements including a joint venture for a 120MW solar power plant in Trincomalee, between NTPC and Sri Lanka's Ceylon Electricity Board.
Visuals from the new Pamban Railway Bridge…
Preparation underway and security heightened ahead of the inauguration of Pamban New Railway Bridge in Rameswaram. PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate the New Railway Bridge on April 6.
Sri Lanka's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arun Hemachandra, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, saying the two countries share a strong relationship.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the Sri Lankan authorities have taken a decision to release 11 fishermen imminently, in the next few days.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri hold press brief after the PM Modi's bilateral talks…
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says, "Demonstrating our continued commitment to assist Sri Lanka in its economic recovery, India has concluded the debt restructuring process with Sri Lanka with the exchange of the bilateral amendatory agreements on debt restructuring. We have been pursuing an investment-led strategy with Sri Lanka together with a grant assistance-oriented approach to ensure that Sri Lanka is firmly on the path to sustainable and long-term economic recovery."
PM Modi Sri Lanka Visit: Sri Lanka has special place in India's Neighbourhood First policy.
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says, “India and Sri Lanka believe the capacity to stand up in South Asia, and we have a common objective towards that...We are neighbours with deep historic and cultural ties.”
PM Modi says, "Today, I am his first foreign guest here in Sri Lanka. It shows the depths of our special relationship. Sri Lanka has a special place in our neighbourhood first policy and mission SAGAR."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Tamil saint Thiruvalluvar said - what could be bigger protection against the enemy if not the shield of a true friend and his friendship? President Anura Kumara Dissanayake had chosen India for his first foreign visit. Today, I am his first foreign guest here in Sri Lanka. It shows the depths of our special relationship. Sri Lanka has a special place in our neighbourhood first policy and mission SAGAR."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “In the last 6 months, we have converted loans of over 100 million into grants. Our bilateral debt restructuring agreement will be of immediate help to the people of Sri Lanka.”
Multiple MoUs exchanged during talks between India and Sri Lanka. PM Modi's visit to Sri Lanka is extremely crucial and important for both the countries…
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “...Today, to be honoured with the Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushan award by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake—it's not an honour to me but to 140 crore Indians. It shows the historical relation and deep friendship between the people of Sri Lanka and India, and for this, I thank the president, the government of Sri Lanka, and the people here.”
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says, "...I am pleased to announce that the Government of Sri Lanka has decided to confer upon him (PM Narendra Modi) the highest Sri Lanka honour- Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana...Prime Minister Modi highly deserves this honour; that is what we firmly believe."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Mithra Vibhushana award from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.
PM Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake have jointly inaugurated the Sampur Solar Power Project virtually.
PM Modi is visiting Sri Lanka on a State trip from April 4 to 6, at the invitation of Sri Lankan President Dissanayake. During his visit, PM Modi will review the progress in areas of collaboration outlined in the Joint Vision for "Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future," which was agreed upon during the Sri Lankan President's State Visit to India, as per the Ministry of External Affairs' statement.
A trilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been exchanged among India, UAE and Sri Lanka, during PM Modi's three-day Sri Lanka visit.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in delegation-level talks with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo. The two leaders exchanged warm greetings and shook hands before heading into their discussions. The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and other officials.
PM Modi, Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake press statement to begin shortly; MoUs being exchanged.
PM Modi to hold delegation-level talks with President Dissanayake, including a defence cooperation framework.
PM Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake hold delegation-level talks in Colombo.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold delegation-level talks with President Dissanayake.
PM Narendra Modi receives a grand ceremonial welcome at Independence Square as he begins his Sri Lanka visit. A first-of-its-kind honour accorded by Sri Lanka.
PM Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrived at Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Sri Lanka for a three-day visit, went to the Independence Memorial where he was welcomed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and also received the ceremonial guard of honour.
PM Modi Sri Lanka Visit Live: PM Modi meets Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo.
PM Narendra Modi received a special ceremonial welcome at Independence Square, Colombo.
PM Modi’s arrival in Colombo followed his trip to Thailand, where he held talks with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and took part in the BIMSTEC Summit. During the visit, he also engaged in further bilateral discussions, paving the way for the next stage of his regional diplomatic efforts.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi received a warm reception at his hotel, where he was seen greeting members of the Indian diaspora and enjoying a puppet show held in his honor. The lively welcome highlighted the deep cultural and people-to-people connections between the two nations.
PM Modi is visiting the Independence Memorial Hall, a national monument in Sri Lanka's Colombo, to commemmorate their independence from the British rule.
PM Modi, who has begun his Sri Lanka trip with a visit to the Independence Square, has received a ceremonial Guard o Honour.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by Sri Lankan President at the Independence Square where he received a ceremonial welcome.
PM Modi, who is in Sri Lanka, has shared a heartwarming video showing the rousing welcome he received from the Indian diaspora in Colombo, and how chants of ‘Modi’ and people's pride and happiness filled the air.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during his Sri Lankan visit and will also be signing important deals between India and Sri Lanka, across key sectors including health, defence, energy and trade.
PM Modi, who landed in Colombo to a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora last night, will be in the country for three days. This is an important visit for India.
