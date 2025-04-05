sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 5th 2025, 16:56 IST

India and Sri Lanka Sign Key MoUs During PM Modi's 3-Day Visit, Foreign Secretary Holds Press Brief | LIVE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Sri Lanka for his three-day visit and will be holding important discussions with Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and key deals in defence, health, trade and energy will be signed between the two countries. Talks will also be held to strengthen the countries' trade relationship amid the ongoing tariff war with US.

Reported by: Ananya Srivastava
PM Modi 3-Day Sri Lanka Visit MoUs Being Signed
PM Modi 3-Day Sri Lanka Visit MoUs Being Signed | Image: ANI

PM Modi, who landed in Sri Lanka last night for a three-day visit, received an extremely warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Colombo. PM Modi, during his important visit, will be meeting Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and deals across important sectors will be signed. PM Modi's Sri Lanka visit is his first after Dissanayake assumed duties as Sri Lankan President. 

Live Blog

PM Modi, during his visit, will be reviewing the progress made on the joint vision of ‘Fostering Partnerships for A Shared Future’ and sign key agreements including a joint venture for a 120MW solar power plant in Trincomalee, between NTPC and Sri Lanka's Ceylon Electricity Board.

April 5th 2025, 16:54 IST

Visuals from the new Pamban Railway Bridge | WATCH

Visuals from the new Pamban Railway Bridge…

April 5th 2025, 16:13 IST

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the New Pamban bridge tomorrow..

Preparation underway and security heightened ahead of the inauguration of Pamban New Railway Bridge in Rameswaram. PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate the New Railway Bridge on April 6.

April 5th 2025, 15:37 IST

Sri Lanka's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs says...

Sri Lanka's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arun Hemachandra, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, saying the two countries share a strong relationship. 

April 5th 2025, 15:35 IST

Sri Lanka to release 11 Indian fishermen...

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the Sri Lankan authorities have taken a decision to release 11 fishermen imminently, in the next few days.

April 5th 2025, 14:45 IST

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri hold press brief....

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri hold press brief after the PM Modi's bilateral talks…

April 5th 2025, 14:34 IST

PM Modi Sri Lanka Visit: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says...

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says, "Demonstrating our continued commitment to assist Sri Lanka in its economic recovery, India has concluded the debt restructuring process with Sri Lanka with the exchange of the bilateral amendatory agreements on debt restructuring. We have been pursuing an investment-led strategy with Sri Lanka together with a grant assistance-oriented approach to ensure that Sri Lanka is firmly on the path to sustainable and long-term economic recovery."

April 5th 2025, 14:31 IST

Sri Lanka has special place in India's Neighbourhood First policy: PM Modi in Colombo

PM Modi Sri Lanka Visit: Sri Lanka has special place in India's Neighbourhood First policy.

April 5th 2025, 13:32 IST

'We are neighbours with deep historic and cultural ties...': Sri Lankan President

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says, “India and Sri Lanka believe the capacity to stand up in South Asia, and we have a common objective towards that...We are neighbours with deep historic and cultural ties.”

April 5th 2025, 13:08 IST

Sri Lanka has a special place in our neighbourhood first policy: PM Modi

PM Modi says, "Today, I am his first foreign guest here in Sri Lanka. It shows the depths of our special relationship. Sri Lanka has a special place in our neighbourhood first policy and mission SAGAR."

April 5th 2025, 13:07 IST

India to help in reconstruction of Sita Eliya, announces PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Tamil saint Thiruvalluvar said - what could be bigger protection against the enemy if not the shield of a true friend and his friendship? President Anura Kumara Dissanayake had chosen India for his first foreign visit. Today, I am his first foreign guest here in Sri Lanka. It shows the depths of our special relationship. Sri Lanka has a special place in our neighbourhood first policy and mission SAGAR."

April 5th 2025, 12:53 IST

'We have converted loans of over 100 million into grants...': PM Modi in Colombo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “In the last 6 months, we have converted loans of over 100 million into grants. Our bilateral debt restructuring agreement will be of immediate help to the people of Sri Lanka.”

April 5th 2025, 12:48 IST

Defence pact signed with Sri Lanka...

Multiple MoUs exchanged during talks between India and Sri Lanka. PM Modi's visit to Sri Lanka is extremely crucial and important for both the countries…

April 5th 2025, 12:46 IST

India stood with Sri Lanka during terror attacks: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “...Today, to be honoured with the Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushan award by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake—it's not an honour to me but to 140 crore Indians. It shows the historical relation and deep friendship between the people of Sri Lanka and India, and for this, I thank the president, the government of Sri Lanka, and the people here.”

April 5th 2025, 12:42 IST

PM Modi gets Mithra Vibhushana award...

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says, "...I am pleased to announce that the Government of Sri Lanka has decided to confer upon him (PM Narendra Modi) the highest Sri Lanka honour- Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana...Prime Minister Modi highly deserves this honour; that is what we firmly believe."

April 5th 2025, 12:41 IST

PM Modi gets highest Sri Lanka honour...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Mithra Vibhushana award from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

April 5th 2025, 12:24 IST

Sampur Solar Power Project Jointly Inaugurated by India-Sri Lanka

PM Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake have jointly inaugurated the Sampur Solar Power Project virtually.

April 5th 2025, 12:19 IST

PM Modi Sri Lanka Visit Agenda

PM Modi is visiting Sri Lanka on a State trip from April 4 to 6, at the invitation of Sri Lankan President Dissanayake. During his visit, PM Modi will review the progress in areas of collaboration outlined in the Joint Vision for "Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future," which was agreed upon during the Sri Lankan President's State Visit to India, as per the Ministry of External Affairs' statement.

April 5th 2025, 12:15 IST

India, UAE and Sri Lanka Exchange Trilateral MoU

A trilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been exchanged among India, UAE and Sri Lanka, during PM Modi's three-day Sri Lanka visit.

April 5th 2025, 12:11 IST

Delegation-Level Talks Held Between India and Sri Lanka

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in delegation-level talks with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo. The two leaders exchanged warm greetings and shook hands before heading into their discussions. The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and other officials.

April 5th 2025, 12:07 IST

PM Modi Sri Lanka Visit: MoUs being exchanged...

PM Modi, Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake press statement to begin shortly; MoUs being exchanged.

April 5th 2025, 12:11 IST

PM Modi Sri Lanka Visit: MoU on defence cooperation framework...

PM Modi to hold delegation-level talks with President Dissanayake, including a defence cooperation framework.

April 5th 2025, 12:03 IST

PM Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake hold delegation-level talks...

PM Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake hold delegation-level talks in Colombo.

April 5th 2025, 11:37 IST

PM Modi to hold delegation-level talks with President Dissanayake...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold delegation-level talks with President Dissanayake.

April 5th 2025, 11:25 IST

PM Modi receives a grand ceremonial welcome at Independence Square in Colombo...

PM Narendra Modi receives a grand ceremonial welcome at Independence Square as he begins his Sri Lanka visit. A first-of-its-kind honour accorded by Sri Lanka.

April 5th 2025, 11:07 IST

PM Modi at Presidential Secretariat in Colombo...

PM Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrived at Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.
 

April 5th 2025, 10:51 IST

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake receives PM Modi...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Sri Lanka for a three-day visit, went to the Independence Memorial where he was welcomed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and also received the ceremonial guard of honour.

April 5th 2025, 10:42 IST

PM Modi meets Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo.

PM Modi Sri Lanka Visit Live: PM Modi meets Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo.

April 5th 2025, 10:36 IST

PM Narendra Modi receives a special ceremonial welcome in Colombo

PM Narendra Modi received a special ceremonial welcome at Independence Square, Colombo. 

April 5th 2025, 09:59 IST

PM Modi Arrives in Sri Lanka After Thailand Visit

PM Modi’s arrival in Colombo followed his trip to Thailand, where he held talks with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and took part in the BIMSTEC Summit. During the visit, he also engaged in further bilateral discussions, paving the way for the next stage of his regional diplomatic efforts.

April 5th 2025, 09:58 IST

Indian Diaspora's Cheers and Puppet Show - How PM Modi Was Welcomed in Colombo

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi received a warm reception at his hotel, where he was seen greeting members of the Indian diaspora and enjoying a puppet show held in his honor. The lively welcome highlighted the deep cultural and people-to-people connections between the two nations.

April 5th 2025, 09:57 IST

PM Modi at Independence Memorial Hall, A National Monument in Sri Lanka

PM Modi is visiting the Independence Memorial Hall, a national monument in Sri Lanka's Colombo, to commemmorate their independence from the British rule.

April 5th 2025, 09:36 IST

PM Receives Ceremonial Guard of Honour

PM Modi, who has begun his Sri Lanka trip with a visit to the Independence Square, has received a ceremonial Guard o Honour.

April 5th 2025, 09:36 IST

PM Modi Visits Independence Square in Colombo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by Sri Lankan President at the Independence Square where he received a ceremonial welcome.

April 5th 2025, 09:36 IST

PM Modi in Sri Lanka: Video of Rousing Welcome

PM Modi, who is in Sri Lanka, has shared a heartwarming video showing the rousing welcome he received from the Indian diaspora in Colombo, and how chants of ‘Modi’ and people's pride and happiness filled the air. 

April 5th 2025, 09:23 IST

PM Modi To Meet Sri Lankan President, Key Deals to Be Signed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during his Sri Lankan visit and will also be signing important deals between India and Sri Lanka, across key sectors including health, defence, energy and trade.

April 5th 2025, 09:18 IST

PM Modi's 3-Day Sri Lanka Visit Begins

PM Modi, who landed in Colombo to a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora last night, will be in the country for three days. This is an important visit for India. 

Published April 5th 2025, 09:20 IST