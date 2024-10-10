sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | RG Kar Case | Middle East Conflict | Ratan Tata |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • ‘An Extraordinary Human Being’: PM Modi Reacts as Industrialist Ratan Tata Passes Away at 86

Published 00:15 IST, October 10th 2024

‘An Extraordinary Human Being’: PM Modi Reacts as Industrialist Ratan Tata Passes Away at 86

PM Modi hailed Ratan Tata as an "extraordinary human being" following his death at 86. Tata was a visionary leader and mentor to many in the industry.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
‘An Extraordinary Human Being’: PM Modi Reacts as Industrialist Ratan Tata Passes Away at 86
‘An Extraordinary Human Being’: PM Modi Reacts as Industrialist Ratan Tata Passes Away at 86 | Image: X/Narendra Modi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

00:14 IST, October 10th 2024