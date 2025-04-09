Indian Multi-Agency Team in US for Tahawwur Rana Custody; Legal Formalities Underway | LIVE

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says, "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India is not only advancing spiritually but has emerged as a global economic force. We now stand proudly as the 5th largest economy in the world with a $4 trillion GDP, on our way to $6 trillion by 2030... In several sectors like manufacturing, agriculture, and IT, the tariffs imposed on other nations have made Indian products more competitive... The global stage is turning in India’s favor, not against it... India's strength lies in three things: High-quality production, low production costs and global demand."