Indian Multi-Agency Team in US for Tahawwur Rana Custody; Legal Formalities Underway | LIVE

India News Today LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the Navkar Mahamantra Divas in New Delhi. The event began at 8 AM, and the Prime Minister will also deliver an address during the programme. In another news development, Tahawwur Rana, the 26/11 mastermind, is expected to be extradited to India on Wednesday (April 9)
President Murmu receives ceremonial welcome in Slovakia. Several MoUs also signed with President Pellegrini.
Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant launched the Viksit Goa Portal, a platform where people of Goa is encouraged to visit and contribute their suggestions.
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin holds all MLA meet to discuss NEET exemption from Tamil Nadu.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says, "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India is not only advancing spiritually but has emerged as a global economic force. We now stand proudly as the 5th largest economy in the world with a $4 trillion GDP, on our way to $6 trillion by 2030... In several sectors like manufacturing, agriculture, and IT, the tariffs imposed on other nations have made Indian products more competitive... The global stage is turning in India’s favor, not against it... India's strength lies in three things: High-quality production, low production costs and global demand."
India-US trade agreement, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "On the 3rd, we had a detailed press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce where India's position was made clear. We are studying the implications of the tariffs that have been announced. Reciprocal tariffs and discussions are ongoing between India and US Trade teams for an expeditious conclusion of a mutually beneficial multi-sectoral bilateral trade agreement. India values its comprehensive global strategic partnership with the US and is committed to working closely with it...Both teams are in discussion and hopefully we can close it."
Mehbooba Mufti over Waqf Amendment Act, “BJP attacking Muslims left, right, and centre”
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad says, “Rahul Gandhi had to wait for Ahmedabad to speak on Waqf so long after it (Waqf Amendment Bill) was passed... This shows that Rahul Gandhi is not sure what to say about Waqf.”
CM Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government increases Dearness Allowance (DA) for State Government employees by 2% with effect from 1st January 2025.
Tahawwur Rana Extradition: Slain Cop's Father Demands Capital Punishment for 26/11 Mastermind
'We Welcome Decision of American Legal Process': EAM on Tahawwur Rana Extradition
Indian Air Force's special plane will bring 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana back to India.
As per reports, a six-member multi-agency team is in the US for the legal work in Tahawwur Rana's extradition.
What was his role in the attacks?
Rana’s name came up during the questioning of David Coleman Headley, another accused in the Mumbai attacks. Headley is a Pakistani-American who admitted to visiting India several times to do a recce for the attacks. He used a visa that Rana helped him get.
Headley also said he had started a fake immigration business with Rana’s help. This company was used to hide their real purpose while planning the attacks.
Rana even visited Mumbai with his wife and stayed at the Taj Mahal Hotel, one of the main targets during the 26/11 attacks.
Tahawwur Rana is set to be extradited to India tomorrow. As per reports, he may be kept in Tihar Jail under strict supervision, with additional arrangements prepared in a Mumbai prison for his safety, where he is expected to stand trial soon.
As per the latest reports, special flight bringing Tahawwur Rana to India is expected to land in India tomorrow.
Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian citizen with roots in Pakistan, is a former doctor who later became a businessman and immigration consultant.
He is widely known for his close ties with David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-American involved in orchestrating the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
Rana has also been associated with the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI.
Days after assuming the Oval Office, Donald Trump, in February, approved the extradition of "very evil" Tahawwur Rana for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
"Today I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters and very evil people of the world, and having to do with the horrific Mumbai terrorist attack, to face justice in India. So, he is going back to India to face justice," Trump remarked.
The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected Tahawwur Rana’s plea to prevent his extradition to India, where he is sought for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
The court made its decision public through a brief notice on its official website, stating that the “application [was] denied by the Court.”
Tahawwur Rana, one of the key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, is expected to be extradited to India today (Wednesday). In anticipation of his arrival, security has been tightened and detailed preparations are underway.
The arrangements are being made as per the guidelines set by the US judiciary for handling extradited individuals. Upon arrival, Rana is expected to be taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which will lead the investigation for the initial few weeks.
The entire operation is being closely supervised by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, along with top officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
