Ex-JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Convicted of Rape by Bengaluru Special Court; Verdict Delivered in Just 14 Months

Ex-JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Convicted of Rape by Karnataka Court in Just 14 Months | Image: X

Bengaluru: A Special Court in Bengaluru has convicted former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna in a rape case filed by a domestic worker. The verdict was delivered just 14 months after the case was registered, marking a swift conclusion to the trial.

The case was the first of four criminal cases filed against Revanna in 2024, following nationwide outrage over the release of explicit video clips allegedly involving the former MP.

Court to Announce Sentence on August 2

The Special Court for People’s Representatives, which conducted the trial, is scheduled to pronounce the quantum of punishment on Saturday, August 2. Revanna appeared emotional in court after the verdict and was seen crying as he exited the courtroom.

Details of Prajwal Revanna Case

The rape case was filed in April 2024 by a domestic worker from KR Nagar in Mysuru. She alleged that Revanna had sexually assaulted her multiple times since 2021, and had also filmed the acts to blackmail her.

The investigation, led by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)'s Special Investigation Team, collected 123 pieces of evidence and filed a 2,000-page chargesheet. The accused was charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Sections Under Which Revanna Was Convicted:

IPC 376(2)(k), 376(2)(n) (rape): Minimum 10 years, up to life imprisonment

IPC 354(A), 354(B), 354(C) (sexual harassment): Up to 3 years

IPC 506 (criminal intimidation): Up to 6 months

IPC 201 (causing disappearance of evidence): 1 to 7 years

IT Act Section 66(E) (violation of privacy): Up to 3 years

Prajwal Revanna Rape Case: Timeline

Apr 21: Pen drives containing explicit videos distributed in Hassan

Apr 22–23: Videos begin circulating on mobile and social media

Apr 23 (Evening): First complaint filed at Hassan CEN Station

Apr 26: Revanna appears in public, votes and speaks to media

Apr 27 (Early Morning): Leaves India for Germany

Apr 27 (Evening): SIT formed by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Apr 28: First FIR registered at Holenarasipura Rural Police Station

Apr 29: Victim records statement under Section 164 CrPC

Apr 30 – May 2: SIT issues notice and Blue Corner notice via Interpol

May 7: Another rape FIR registered at CID Cyber Crime Station

May 18: Court issues arrest warrant

May 24–25: MEA initiates cancellation of his diplomatic passport

May 31: Revanna returns, arrested at Bengaluru Airport by SIT

Dec 31, 2024: Trial begins

23 witnesses examined, FSL reports and digital evidence submitted

July 18, 2025: Trial concludes, verdict reserved

August 1, 2025: Convicted by Bengaluru Special Court

Revanna is the prime accused in at least four criminal cases, most filed in 2024, after over 2,000 objectionable video clips emerged on social media. Several women have since come forward with complaints, alleging sexual exploitation, blackmail, and threats.

Legal Teams and Trial

State Prosecutors: B.N. Jagadeesh and Ashok Naik

Defense Counsel: Senior Advocates Nalina Mayagowda and Arun G.