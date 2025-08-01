Ex-JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Convicted of Rape by Bengaluru Special Court; Verdict Delivered in Just 14 Months

Updated 1 August 2025 at 14:34 IST
Bengaluru: A Special Court in Bengaluru has convicted former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna in a rape case filed by a domestic worker. The verdict was delivered just 14 months after the case was registered, marking a swift conclusion to the trial.
The case was the first of four criminal cases filed against Revanna in 2024, following nationwide outrage over the release of explicit video clips allegedly involving the former MP.
The Special Court for People’s Representatives, which conducted the trial, is scheduled to pronounce the quantum of punishment on Saturday, August 2. Revanna appeared emotional in court after the verdict and was seen crying as he exited the courtroom.
The rape case was filed in April 2024 by a domestic worker from KR Nagar in Mysuru. She alleged that Revanna had sexually assaulted her multiple times since 2021, and had also filmed the acts to blackmail her.
The investigation, led by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)'s Special Investigation Team, collected 123 pieces of evidence and filed a 2,000-page chargesheet. The accused was charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.
IPC 376(2)(k), 376(2)(n) (rape): Minimum 10 years, up to life imprisonment
IPC 354(A), 354(B), 354(C) (sexual harassment): Up to 3 years
IPC 506 (criminal intimidation): Up to 6 months
IPC 201 (causing disappearance of evidence): 1 to 7 years
IT Act Section 66(E) (violation of privacy): Up to 3 years
Apr 21: Pen drives containing explicit videos distributed in Hassan
Apr 22–23: Videos begin circulating on mobile and social media
Apr 23 (Evening): First complaint filed at Hassan CEN Station
Apr 26: Revanna appears in public, votes and speaks to media
Apr 27 (Early Morning): Leaves India for Germany
Apr 27 (Evening): SIT formed by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Apr 28: First FIR registered at Holenarasipura Rural Police Station
Apr 29: Victim records statement under Section 164 CrPC
Apr 30 – May 2: SIT issues notice and Blue Corner notice via Interpol
May 7: Another rape FIR registered at CID Cyber Crime Station
May 18: Court issues arrest warrant
May 24–25: MEA initiates cancellation of his diplomatic passport
May 31: Revanna returns, arrested at Bengaluru Airport by SIT
Dec 31, 2024: Trial begins
23 witnesses examined, FSL reports and digital evidence submitted
July 18, 2025: Trial concludes, verdict reserved
August 1, 2025: Convicted by Bengaluru Special Court
Revanna is the prime accused in at least four criminal cases, most filed in 2024, after over 2,000 objectionable video clips emerged on social media. Several women have since come forward with complaints, alleging sexual exploitation, blackmail, and threats.
State Prosecutors: B.N. Jagadeesh and Ashok Naik
Defense Counsel: Senior Advocates Nalina Mayagowda and Arun G.
The seven-month-long trial began in December 2024 and concluded in July 2025, with both parties presenting extensive forensic and witness testimony.
Published 1 August 2025 at 13:52 IST