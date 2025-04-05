sb.scorecardresearch
  BREAKING: School Bus Carrying Children Falls into Canal in Punjab's Firozpur, CM Takes Stock of Situation

Updated April 5th 2025, 13:35 IST

BREAKING: School Bus Carrying Children Falls into Canal in Punjab's Firozpur, CM Takes Stock of Situation

A school bus carrying children fell in a canal in Punjab's Firozpur and rescue efforts have been underway; details about any deaths or injuries are awaited...

Reported by: Ananya Srivastava
School Bus with Children Falls in Canal in Punjab
School Bus with Children Falls in Canal in Punjab - Representative Image | Image: ANI

Ferozepur: A tragedy unfolded in the Ferozepur district of Punjab this morning after a school bus carrying children fell into a canal. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has confirmed the accident and has also revealed that a rescue operation is underway, to save all the children.

School Bus Carrying Children Falls into Canal, Rescue Ops Underway

In a heartbreaking incident, a school bus carrying children plunged into a canal in Firozpur, Punjab, as confirmed by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday. 

The Chief Minister mentioned that local authorities were on-site and actively involved in rescue efforts. He also expressed his prayers for the safety and well-being of all those involved.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Takes Stock of Situation, Prays for Safety of Children

Confirming the unfortunate accident, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has shared a post on ‘X’, praying for the safety of those involved in the tragedy and also assuring the public that he is taking minute-to-minute update.

The post which has been written in Punjabi and Hindi, reads, “A tragic news has been received about a private school bus filled with children meeting with an accident in the Sem canal in Firozpur. The administration teams are present at the scene. I am taking moment-to-moment updates on the relief efforts. I pray to the Almighty for everyone's well-being and safety.”

