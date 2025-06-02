BIG BREAKING: Ranchi-Bound IndiGo Flight With 175 Onboard Suffers Bird Hit, Makes Emergency Landing

Updated 2 June 2025 at 17:02 IST
New Delhi: An IndiGo flight with 175 passengers onboard including crew members, suffered a bird hit, forcing the pilot to call for an emergency landing. Initial reports coming in suggest all passengers onboard the IndiGo flight that made an emergency landing are safe. However, this is a breaking development while we await more responses from IndiGo and the DGCA. Republic will update the breaking story shortly…
A Bird hit is referred to as a collision between a bird and an object, in this case, a flight. Bird strikes, though rare, are a critical safety concern in aviation, as they can potentially damage aircraft engines or vital systems. Passengers were provided with support and assistance following the incident.
Published 2 June 2025 at 16:45 IST