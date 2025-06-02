Republic World
  BIG BREAKING: Ranchi-Bound IndiGo Flight With 175 Onboard Suffers Bird Hit, Makes Emergency Landing

Updated 2 June 2025 at 17:02 IST

BIG BREAKING: Ranchi-Bound IndiGo Flight With 175 Onboard Suffers Bird Hit, Makes Emergency Landing

Indigo Flight Emergency Landing Bird Strike Ranchi: An IndiGo flight with 175 passengers onboard was forced to make an emergency landing after a bird strike. Read about the incident and the swift actions taken by the crew to ensure passenger safety.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
BIG BREAKING: Ranchi-Bound IndiGo Flight With 175 Onboard Suffers Bird Hit, Makes Emergency Landing
BIG BREAKING: Ranchi-Bound IndiGo Flight With 175 Onboard Suffers Bird Hit, Makes Emergency Landing | Image: X

New Delhi: An IndiGo flight with 175 passengers onboard including crew members, suffered a bird hit, forcing the pilot to call for an emergency landing. Initial reports coming in suggest all passengers onboard the IndiGo flight that made an emergency landing are safe. However, this is a breaking development while we await more responses from IndiGo and the DGCA. Republic will update the breaking story shortly…

What is a Bird Hit? 

A Bird hit is referred to as a collision between a bird and an object, in this case, a flight. Bird strikes, though rare, are a critical safety concern in aviation, as they can potentially damage aircraft engines or vital systems. Passengers were provided with support and assistance following the incident.

Published 2 June 2025 at 16:45 IST