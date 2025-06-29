Jagannath Rath Yatra: 3 Dead, Many Injured in Stampede Near Puri's Gundicha Temple, Rescue Underway

At least 3 dead, over 50 injured in a stampede near Puri's Gundicha Temple during Jagannath Rath Yatra. | Image: X

Puri: At least 3 dead and 50 injured in a tragic stampede that occurred during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri early Sunday morning.

The incident took place around 4:20 am at Saradhabali, near the Sri Gundicha Temple, where thousands of devotees had gathered for darshan.

According to officials, heavy overcrowding and a sudden surge in the crowd led to panic, resulting in the stampede.

Eyewitnesses reported that the situation escalated when a vehicle entered the densely packed area, creating further chaos.



Rescue operations are currently underway.