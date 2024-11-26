Devendra Fadnavis Front-Runner for Maharashtra CM Post, Eknath Shinde Likely to Resign Today | LIVE

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar | Image: Facebook

A thin layer of smog continues to engulf Delhi today with the AQI in the "very poor" category, the CPCB said. Meanwhile, in other news, a clash broke out outside the Udaipur City Palace on Monday night between the two factions of the royal family, which also led to stone pelting. Stay tuned with Republic for all the latest news updates across the country.

