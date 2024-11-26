Published 10:09 IST, November 26th 2024
Devendra Fadnavis Front-Runner for Maharashtra CM Post, Eknath Shinde Likely to Resign Today | LIVE
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has emerged as the top contender for the state post following Mahayuti's landslide victory in the Assembly elections. Furthermore, Chief Minister Ekanth Shidne is likely to resign today. Stay tuned with Republic Media Network for all the latest news alerts nationwide.
A thin layer of smog continues to engulf Delhi today with the AQI in the "very poor" category, the CPCB said. Meanwhile, in other news, a clash broke out outside the Udaipur City Palace on Monday night between the two factions of the royal family, which also led to stone pelting. Stay tuned with Republic for all the latest news updates across the country.
In other news, at least five people were killed after a truck ploughed into the roadside tent where they were sleeping. The incident occurred in Kerala's Thrissur.
10:09 IST, November 26th 2024
PM Greets Nation on Samvidhan Divas
In a post on X, PM Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.
"Happy Constitution Day to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution. #75YearsOfConstitution," he wrote.
The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution at the Central Hall of Parliament on November 26, 1949. The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.
09:58 IST, November 26th 2024
Better Infrastructure is About Connecting Dreams, Accelerating Progress, Says PM After Cabinet Approves 3 Rail Project
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in a post on X said that the Union Cabinet's approval for three rail projects would benefit Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and boost development along the busy section between Mumbai and Prayagraj.
"Better infrastructure is about connecting dreams and accelerating progress," he said in a post on X.
"Through this effort, we are nurturing soil health, protecting biodiversity and securing our agricultural future. It reaffirms our commitment to sustainable farming and prosperity for farmers," he added.
09:30 IST, November 26th 2024
RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das Admitted to Chennai Hospital
The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das experienced acidity and was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai for observation.
According to an RBI spokesperson, he is now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2-3 hours. There is no cause for concern.
08:56 IST, November 26th 2024
CBI Arrests TMC Leader in School Jobs Scam
The CBI arrested a Trinamool Congress leader, a close aide of former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, for his alleged involvement in the school jobs scam, an official said.
The TMC leader from Behala, Santu Ganguly, was held on Monday evening after marathon questioning by officers of the central probe agency at its city office here in connection with irregularities in recruitment in state-run primary schools, he said.
"We have evidence of his involvement in the scam. There is proof of his involvement in monetary dealings," the officer told PTI.
08:53 IST, November 26th 2024
IMD Issues Orange Alert for Tamil Nadu
IMD issued an 'orange' alert for Tamil Nadu and a heavy rain alert for Andhra Pradesh till November 27. Additionally, the weather agency said that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall to extend till Nov 28 or 29.
In its weather bulletin, the weather agency has issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal region.
08:45 IST, November 26th 2024
2 Sharpshooters Arrested After Encounter in Mundka
After a brief encounter in the Mundka area, two sharpshooters of the Nandu gang have been apprehended. In this incident, one shooter was injured and was admitted to a hospital. The police said two illegal weapons have also been recovered.
08:32 IST, November 26th 2024
Thin Layer of Smog Engulfs Delhi With AQI in 'Severe' Category
A thin layer of smog blankets the national capital as the AQI remains in the 'Very Poor' category, in parts of Delhi, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
08:21 IST, November 26th 2024
Maharashtra Govt Reinstates IPS Officer Rashmi Shukla as Police Chief
The Maharashtra government on Monday reinstated IPS officer Rashmi Shukla as Director General of Police (DGP) after the conclusion of the assembly polls, an order issued by the state home department said.
Sanjay Kumar Verma had taken over as the state's top police officer earlier after Shukla was removed from the DGP's post on the Election Commission of India's directive ahead of the elections.
Congress had demanded that she should be shunted out.
08:19 IST, November 26th 2024
2 Kids Among 5 Killed After Truck Ploughs into Tent in Kerala
At least five people, including two children, were killed and several others were injured after a truck ploughed into the roadside tent where they were sleeping in this central Kerala district early on Tuesday, police said.
The victims, nomads living in tents set up along the highway, were struck by the truck on a national highway in Nattika, under the Valapad police station limits, at 4.30 am, they said.
(Inputs from PTI)
08:37 IST, November 26th 2024
Clash at Udaipur Palace Over Feud Between Royal Family Head, Cousin
A clash broke out outside the Udaipur City Palace on Monday night between the two factions of the royal family, which also led to stone pelting.
BJP MLA from Rajsamand and newly crowned Maharana of Mewar, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, and his supporters camped outside the City Palace after they were stopped from entering the palace.
The situation escalated into a standoff between Vishvaraj Singh Mewar and his cousin Dr Lakshay Raj Singh Mewar, along with their uncle Arvind Singh Mewar, at the gates of the City Palace. Vishvaraj Singh, the 77th Maharana of Mewar, was reportedly refused entry into the palace.
Following the refusal, the MLA's supporters began throwing stones and attempting to force their way into the palace. Those inside the palace retaliated, further escalating the situation.
(With inputs from ANI)
06:48 IST, November 26th 2024
CM Eknath Shinde Likely to Resign Today
Maharashtra chief minister, Eknath Shinde, is likely to resign today but will continue as the caretaker CM, party functionaries said on Monday, November 25.
06:51 IST, November 26th 2024