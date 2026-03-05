Amid Exit Buzz, Nitish Kumar Announces Rajya Sabha Move, Assures Full Support To New Bihar Govt

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has confirmed that he intends to enter the Rajya Sabha, putting an end to speculation about his possible shift to the Upper House of Parliament.

The announcement of Kumar’s Rajya Sabha bid has triggered speculation over a leadership transition in Bihar, and reports also suggest that his son, Nishant Kumar, may take over as Deputy Chief Minister in the new government.

Kumar’s move could also open the door for the Bharatiya Janata Party, the National Democratic Alliance’s senior partner, to have a greater say in the state government.

Confirms decision in statement

In a statement released on Thursday, the veteran leader expressed his desire to become a member of the Rajya Sabha while thanking the people of Bihar for their continued trust and support over the past two decades.

Advertisement

“For more than two decades, you have consistently maintained your trust and support, and it is through that strength that we have served Bihar and all of you with complete loyalty. It is because of your trust and support that Bihar is today embracing a new dimension of development and respect,” Kumar said.

He also said that the aspiration to serve in both houses of Parliament had existed since the beginning of his political journey.

Advertisement

“From the very beginning of my parliamentary journey, there has been a desire in my heart to become a member of both Houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament. In keeping with this aspiration, I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time,” he added.

Assures continued support to new government

Kumar reassured the public that his connection with the people of Bihar would remain unchanged despite the shift in his role.

“I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast,” he said.

He also pledged full cooperation and guidance to the new government that will be formed after his transition.

“The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance,” Kumar added.

Longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar

Nitish Kumar is the longest-serving Chief Minister in Bihar’s history. In November 2025, he created a record by taking oath as the Chief Minister for the tenth time, becoming the first leader in India to do so.

The 75-year-old chief of the Janata Dal (United) has held the post for nearly two decades across multiple terms.

Kumar began his political career as a member of the Janata Dal and became an MLA in 1985. In 1994, he co-founded the Samata Party with George Fernandes.

He entered national politics in 1996 when he was elected to the Lok Sabha and later served as a Union Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

In 2005, the National Democratic Alliance secured a majority in the Bihar Assembly, and Kumar became Chief Minister, heading a coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

His political journey has been marked by several shifts in alliances. In 2013, he broke with the BJP and formed a coalition with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress. In 2017, he returned to the NDA before leaving again in 2022 to rejoin the Mahagathbandhan. In January 2024, he once again switched sides and rejoined the NDA.