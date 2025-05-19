BREAKING: No Nuclear Signalling From Pakistan, Foreign Secretary Tells Parliament Panel, Say Reports

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday briefed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs that Pakistan did not engage in any nuclear signaling during the recent military conflict with India.

Addressing concerns over potential escalation, Misri said that the entire conflict remained within the conventional domain, dismissing speculation about nuclear threats.

Additionally, Misri clarified that the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan was reached bilaterally, with no involvement from the United States, countering claims made by US President Donald Trump, who had suggested that Washington played a role in brokering peace.