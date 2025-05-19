com score card
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: No Nuclear Signalling From Pakistan, Foreign Secretary Tells Parliament Panel, Say Reports

Updated May 19th 2025, 19:14 IST

BREAKING: No Nuclear Signalling From Pakistan, Foreign Secretary Tells Parliament Panel, Say Reports

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs that Pakistan did not engage in any nuclear signaling during the recent military conflict with India.

Reported by: Republic World
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Vikram Misri
Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri | Image: X

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday briefed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs that Pakistan did not engage in any nuclear signaling during the recent military conflict with India. 

Addressing concerns over potential escalation, Misri said that the entire conflict remained within the conventional domain, dismissing speculation about nuclear threats.   

Additionally, Misri clarified that the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan was reached bilaterally, with no involvement from the United States, countering claims made by US President Donald Trump, who had suggested that Washington played a role in brokering peace.

The briefing also covered Pakistan’s use of Chinese-made weapon platforms, which Misri stated did not impact India, and how forces effectively targeted Pakistani air bases in response to escalatory actions.

Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with  India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published May 19th 2025, 19:07 IST