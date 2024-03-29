Advertisement

New Delhi: Amidst the swirling controversy over Mukhtar Ansari's death, the autopsy report released on Friday revealed that the convicted gangster died of a heart attack on Thursday evening. The autopsy findings put to rest all previous speculations of poisoning, claimed by both his (Mukhtar Ansari) family members and opposition leaders.

The autopsy was conducted by a team of doctors at Rani Durgawati Medical College, where Mukhtar Ansari breathed his last. His family members were present in the autopsy room during the examination, which was also recorded on video for transparency.

After the postmortem at the Rani Durgavati Medical College, Banda, a convoy of 26 vehicles carrying Mukhtar Ansari's body left for Ghazipur at 5.45 pm. As many as 24 police vehicles along with the ambulance are in the convoy along with two vehicles of Ansari's family, police said.

As per police officials, Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari and Abbas Ansari's wife and their two cousins were present inside the ambulance carrying the body.

The state government had in advance chalked out the route for taking the body following the gangster's death due to a heart attack on Thursday.

On the way to Ghazipur, the convoy passed through districts including Prayagraj, Bhadohi, Kaushambi and Varanasi before reaching Ghazipur. As per the family members of Mukhtar Ansari, the cremation will take place in Ghazipur.

A pit has been dug in the family graveyard at Mohammadabad's Kali Bagh in Ghazipur to bury Ansari's body. The timing of the last rites will be decided after the body is brought to Ghazipur.

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been tightened in Ghazipur and surrounding districts, including Mau.

Family sources said his body will be laid to rest at the Kali Bagh graveyard, located about half a kilometre away from the Ansari family's residence. Sources said the graves of Ansari's parents are in the same cemetery.

Heavy police force has been deployed from the residence of the Ansari family to the graveyard, and barricades have been put up at various places.

Circle Officer of the area Atar Singh and Station House Officer of the Mohammadabad police station Pawan Kumar Upadhyay said that a pit has been dug for burial and the family members have said that the timing of the burial will be decided once the body is brought.

The SHO said that Ansari's family members have said that if the body reaches there by 10 pm, then cremation will be held on Friday itself, else it will be held on Saturday morning.