Noida Schools To Remain Shut On Sept 3 Due To Incessant Rain. Check Details

Noida: The continuous monsoon showers have brought the Delhi-NCR region, with Noida being one of the worst-hit areas along with Gurugram. In light of the incessant rain and the weather department's warning, the District Magistrate (DM) of Gautam Buddh Nagar has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges up to the 12th grade on September 3. The district administration's decision came amid the adverse weather conditions and rainfall alert.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Noida and Ghaziabad, warning of heavy rainfall exceeding 15mm per hour. The heavy downpour has resulted in waterlogging and traffic congestion, disrupting normal life in the region. In Delhi, with the Yamuna River nearing the danger mark, the district administration in downstream areas is on high alert, and evacuations have begun in low-lying areas.

School Closures And Work From Home Advisories

The district administration has directed strict compliance with the order, covering council schools, government institutions, aided schools, CBSE and ICSE-affiliated institutions as well as Madarsa Board schools. Similarly, in Gurugram, the administration has advised schools to conduct online classes and offices to adopt work from home arrangements to ensure employee safety. The Punjab government has also extended school closures until September 3 due to widespread flooding and landslides.

The heavy rainfall has caused major traffic disruptions, with reports of waterlogging on major roads and highways. The Delhi-Jaipur highway in Gurugram witnessed a 7-8 km traffic jam on Monday evening, leaving commuters stranded for hours. A video of the traffic jam in Gurugram drew nationwide attention with a clip capturing an endless line of vehicles on the road, crawling bumper to bumper on the road amid rainfall. The commuters were left stranded for over 3 hours on the road as the incessant rain continued to pound the National Capital Region.

The Yamuna River has also crossed the danger mark, and the administration has begun releasing excess water from the Hathnikund barrage, further exacerbating the flood risk in Delhi.