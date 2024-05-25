Published 20:03 IST, May 25th 2024
Breaking: One Killed, 10 Reported Buried in Mud Collapse in Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana
One person was killed while 10 others were reported buried in the mud collapse in Neem Ka Thana area of Rajasthan on Saturday
BREAKING: One person was killed while 10 others were reported buried in the mud collapse in Neem Ka Thana area of Rajasthan. | Image: Republic TV
