 1 Killed, 10 Buried in Mud Collapse in Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana | Republic World
Published 20:03 IST, May 25th 2024

Breaking: One Killed, 10 Reported Buried in Mud Collapse in Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana

One person was killed while 10 others were reported buried in the mud collapse in Neem Ka Thana area of Rajasthan on Saturday

