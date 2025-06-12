BREAKING: British National, Who Was On Seat 11A, Miraculously Survives Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad

Updated 12 June 2025 at 20:59 IST
Air India Plane Crash: After the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, police found one survivor in seat 11A. The survivor sent to the civil hospital and is under treatment.
The survivor's name is Viswashkumar Ramesh. He is a 40-year-old British national found alive in seriously injured condition. Viswash was seated away from his brother, who remains missing, presumably dead.
The Air India plane crash has shaken the entire nation, and the tragic incident that claimed 241 lives continues to haunt many, leaving family members and dear ones with grief and searching for answers.
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was also aboard the Ahmedabad-London flight, is among the deceased.
Tata group has announced ₹1 Crore aid for Air India crash victims’ families and full medical support for injured.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 12 June 2025 at 19:23 IST