BREAKING: British National, Who Was On Seat 11A, Miraculously Survives Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad

Air India Plane Crash: After the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, police found one survivor in seat 11A. The survivor sent to the civil hospital and is under treatment.

The survivor's name is Viswashkumar Ramesh. He is a 40-year-old British national found alive in seriously injured condition. Viswash was seated away from his brother, who remains missing, presumably dead.

Viswashkumar Ramesh's Boarding Pass

Viswashkumar Ramesh, Air India Crash Survivor

The Air India plane crash has shaken the entire nation, and the tragic incident that claimed 241 lives continues to haunt many, leaving family members and dear ones with grief and searching for answers.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was also aboard the Ahmedabad-London flight, is among the deceased.