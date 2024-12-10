sb.scorecardresearch
  • BREAKING: Opposition Moves No-Confidence Motion Against VP Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha

Published 13:04 IST, December 10th 2024

Reported by: Digital Desk
Jagdeep Dhankhar and LoP Mallikarjun Kharge engaged in a verbal spat
Jagdeep Dhankhar and LoP Mallikarjun Kharge | Image: Sansad TV

New Delhi: The Opposition on Tuesday (December 9) moved a no-confidence motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha, making it the first such move in India's parliamentary history.

(This is a developing story, more details are to be added) 

Updated 13:14 IST, December 10th 2024