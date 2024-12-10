Published 13:04 IST, December 10th 2024
BREAKING: Opposition Moves No-Confidence Motion Against VP Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha
BREAKING: Oppn Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Dhankhar in RS
Jagdeep Dhankhar and LoP Mallikarjun Kharge | Image: Sansad TV
New Delhi: The Opposition on Tuesday (December 9) moved a no-confidence motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha, making it the first such move in India's parliamentary history.
