‘Our Work Isn’t AAPda, It’s People’s Ashirwaad’: Kejriwal Counters PM’s ‘AAP’da Jibe’

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has sharply responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s recent ‘AAPada for Delhi’ jibe, asserting that the work done by the Delhi government is not "AAPada" (crisis), but rather a result of the people's "aashirwaad" (blessings).

"In 2020, PM Modi made several promises to the people of Delhi. He said that by 2022, every Delhiite would have a home," Kejriwal pointed out. "However, today in 2025, PM Modi has handed over the keys to just 4,700 homes in 5 years. This includes 1,700 homes, and the recent 3,000 keys in Kalkaji. Meanwhile, there are over 4 lakh slums in Delhi, and 15 lakh people are still waiting for homes. It seems like their manifesto was for 200 years, not just five," Kejriwal quipped.

What Did PM Modi Say?

While addressing a rally in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), calling it an ‘aapda’ (trouble). Referring to the results of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections, PM Modi further said that the people of the city will eliminate the party and that AAP will not form the government again.

Addressing a public meeting in Ashok Vihar's Ramlila Ground, PM Modi says, "...Ye AAP, ye 'aapda', Delhi par aayi hai', and hence the people of Delhi has waged a war against 'aapda'. Voters of Delhi have made up their minds to free Delhi from this 'aapda'. Every voter of Delhi is saying, 'aapda ko nahi sahenge, badal ke rahenge'..."