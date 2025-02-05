BREAKING: Over 100 Indian Migrants Deported from US on Trump's Order, Lands in Amritsar | Image: X

New Delhi: A US military carrying 104 deported Indians landed at Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport here on Wednesday afternoon following President Donald Trump's crackdown against illegal immigrants.

The flight landed at 1:55 pm, sources stated.

Of the 104, 30 of the deportees are from Punjab , 33 each are from Haryana and Gujarat , three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh, PTI reported citing sources.

This becomes the first batch of illegal Indian immigrants to have been deported by the US government.

After Donald Trump assumed office as the US President last month, the country's law enforcement agencies have launched a crackdown against illegal immigrants.