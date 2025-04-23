BREAKING: Day After Pahalgam Attack Security Forces Engage in Anti-Terror Operation in Kulgam

Updated April 23rd 2025, 18:23 IST
Jammu: The day after the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army is engaged in an anti-terror operation in Kulgam . A few gunshots were heard in the area. The operation is aimed at neutralising terrorist elements responsible for the Pahalgam attack, that claimed innocent lives and left the nation in mourning.
Security forces, equipped with advanced weaponry and intelligence, are conducting searches and engaging their target to dismantle terror networks operating in the Kashmir valley.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 23rd 2025, 18:22 IST