Pahalgam Tourist Site Targeted By Terrorist Opened By Locals a Month Before, Without Informing J&K Police: Sources

HM briefed party members of all parties about the Pahalgam incident and what led to this incident. | Image: File photo

New Delhi: In a closed-door all-party meeting convened to address the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah briefed party members of all parties about the Pahalgam incident and what led to this incident, said sources to Republic Media Network.

According to sources, the spot where terrorists attacked was supposed to open 1 month later, but the locals opened the place for tourists without informing local police.

The sources further said, this was a lapse on the side of the locals and the JK police

Pahalgam Terror Attack

The terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, unarmed tourists, has sparked public outrage across the nation.

Sources revealed that the local authorities had opened the Baisaran area near Pahalgam without informing the security agencies, despite it being a restricted zone until the Amarnath Yatra in June.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that all political parties had expressed full support for the government's actions against terrorism.

"All parties said that they are with the government in this fight against terrorism. The Opposition has given full support to the government to take any action," Rijiju said.

"Everyone condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The Opposition has given full support to the government to take any action," said Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi .