Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) on late Wednesday evening killed a Pakistani intruder in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Republic has learnt. The BSF troops responded to suspected movement along the International Border in Samba's Regal area by opening fire.

Officials from the BSF and the Jammu & Kashmir Police have rushed to the site.

The incident follows closely on the heels of series of terrorist infiltrations across the International Border in recent times, including the attack in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur in which one Village Defence Group member was killed.

(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)