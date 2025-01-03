Published 21:33 IST, January 3rd 2025
BREAKING | Parental Consent Must For Children To Open Social Media Account: Centre
Parental consent must for children to open social media account: Centre in draft rules for Data Protection
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING | Parental Consent Must For Children To Open Social Media Account: Centre | Image: AI Generated
Parental consent must for children to open social media account: Centre in draft rules for Data Protection
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 21:45 IST, January 3rd 2025