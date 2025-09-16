Republic World
Updated 16 September 2025 at 10:29 IST

Passenger Deboarded From Jammu to Srinagar Indigo Flight For Tampering With Emergency Window

After deboarding the passenger, the flight later took off for Srinagar after a security check confirmed there was no damage.

Reported by: Ankita Paul
Passenger Deboarded From Jammu to Srinagar Indigo Flight For Tampering With Emergency Window
Passenger Deboarded From Jammu to Srinagar Indigo Flight For Tampering With Emergency Window | Image: X

A passenger was deboarded from a IndiGo flight traveling from Jammu to Srinagar for tampering with the emergency window and removing the plastic cover placed on it, according to reports.

On getting noticed, he said that he was removing the plastic cover by mistake. Considering the matter serious, the crew decided to deboard him at Jammu airport.

The passenger has been identified as Abhay Ghosh. He is a resident of Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.

He was seated on  seat number 19F.

After deboarding the passenger, the flight later took off for Srinagar after a security check confirmed there was no damage.

He was handed over to Jammu and Kashmir police by airport authorities.

Published By : Ankita Paul

Published On: 16 September 2025 at 09:25 IST

