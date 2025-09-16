Updated 16 September 2025 at 10:29 IST
Passenger Deboarded From Jammu to Srinagar Indigo Flight For Tampering With Emergency Window
A passenger was deboarded from a IndiGo flight traveling from Jammu to Srinagar for tampering with the emergency window and removing the plastic cover placed on it, according to reports.
On getting noticed, he said that he was removing the plastic cover by mistake. Considering the matter serious, the crew decided to deboard him at Jammu airport.
The passenger has been identified as Abhay Ghosh. He is a resident of Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.
He was seated on seat number 19F.
After deboarding the passenger, the flight later took off for Srinagar after a security check confirmed there was no damage.
He was handed over to Jammu and Kashmir police by airport authorities.
