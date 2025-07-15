BREAKING: Passenger Vehicle Carrying 13 Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, 8 Dead

At least eight people have been killed and several injured due to an accident where a passenger vehicle plunged into a 150 metre deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh.

The incident took place near the Suni bridge in Muwani town of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, officials confirmed. The vehicle en route to Bokta from Muwani.

The driver of the Bolero car, which was carrying 13 passengers, lost control leading to the tragic accident, as per reports.

Eight people died on the spot and out of the remaining five, three are critically injured.

Locals rushed to the spot immediately after the accident. The injured have been admitted to a nearby government hospital.

Police has reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Rekha Yadav confirmed the incident and stated that a rescue operation is currently underway.

"Eight people died after a vehicle carrying 13 people crashed near the Suni bridge in Muwani town. The police officials have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway," SP Yadav said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief at the situation and prayed for the speedy recovery for the injured.